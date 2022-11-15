Read full article on original website
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT
There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
Eyewitness News
CT’s new comptroller gives update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fund set up to give bonuses to essential workers is running out of money. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wondering where your pandemic ‘hero pay’ is? Here’s what we know
Did you apply for the Connecticut Premium Pay Program? Connecticut officials provided an update on the "hero pay" program meant to give bonuses of up to $1,000 to essential employees who worked the frontlines through the COVID-19 pandemic.
ctexaminer.com
Declining Revenue Will Meet Higher State Employee Costs
Ned Lamont won a convincing victory in last week’s election. Congratulations are in order. Citizens should extend him the same honeymoon that his challenger would have enjoyed. Yet, we must turn our attention to the future and the looming challenges we face. First, the state is facing a serious...
darientimes.com
These CT malls and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Several Connecticut stores and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will promptly open for Black Friday this year. Among them is the Connecticut Post Mall, the state's biggest mall, located in Milford. This is the third year in a row that state malls close to observe the holiday.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
fox61.com
Fall Bucket List takes adventurers across all of Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The FOX61 Connecticut Bucket List is back - with all our favorite fall spots!. Hosts Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli are hitting the roads and stopping at their favorite spots to add them to any bucket list. Forge City Works. Forge City Works in the heart...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?
Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
Connecticut officials say they're stocked up and prepared for winter weather
The winter experts at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Stamford say you'll likely find yourself paying more for rock salt and snow melt this winter, just like with everything else.
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
Connecticut looking to extend gas tax holiday
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is considering extending the state's gas tax holiday.
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut in 2022?
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? Amountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
