Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield

East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

BPD addresses false shooter threat at SW Target

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has addressed a false shooter threat reported Monday at the Target located in the Valley Plaza shopping mall. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a person threatening to shoot patrons inside the store, BPD said. No threat was located.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
KGET

Police release image of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of one of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian on Stockdale Highway and left the scene. An early 2000s silver Toyota Celica hit 34-year-old Megan Fanucchi as she crossed westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway the night of Nov. 4, according to police and coroner’s officials. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Murder suspect had firing pin, gun barrel on him during traffic stop: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After using her GMC Yukon to pick up their daughter, Victor Rivera returned and said he “screwed up,” the woman told investigators. Knowing Rivera’s violent temper, she didn’t ask for details, but he told her he “popped someone,” the woman said according to newly-released sheriff’s reports filed in court. She understood […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Catalytic converter theft: The common denominator for Bakersfield residents

In a region often polarized by politics, there is one common denominator that seems to unite Americans together more effectively than The Super Bowl or Christmas combined: catalytic converters. On Tuesday, in partnership with Pep Boys Auto, the Bakersfield Police Department set up shop at the F Street location downtown....
