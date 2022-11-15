Read full article on original website
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
DEVELOPING: Unconfirmed shooting at Bakersfield Walmart, one injured
When Bakersfield Police asked the injured man what happened, he claimed to have randomly started bleeding.
KGET 17
Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
KGET 17
BPD addresses false shooter threat at SW Target
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has addressed a false shooter threat reported Monday at the Target located in the Valley Plaza shopping mall. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a person threatening to shoot patrons inside the store, BPD said. No threat was located.
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
KGET 17
Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted...
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
Police release image of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of one of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian on Stockdale Highway and left the scene. An early 2000s silver Toyota Celica hit 34-year-old Megan Fanucchi as she crossed westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway the night of Nov. 4, according to police and coroner’s officials. […]
Murder suspect had firing pin, gun barrel on him during traffic stop: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After using her GMC Yukon to pick up their daughter, Victor Rivera returned and said he “screwed up,” the woman told investigators. Knowing Rivera’s violent temper, she didn’t ask for details, but he told her he “popped someone,” the woman said according to newly-released sheriff’s reports filed in court. She understood […]
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
Man dead following crash involving semi-truck in Delano
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash near Delano that left one man dead and another injured.
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter theft: The common denominator for Bakersfield residents
In a region often polarized by politics, there is one common denominator that seems to unite Americans together more effectively than The Super Bowl or Christmas combined: catalytic converters. On Tuesday, in partnership with Pep Boys Auto, the Bakersfield Police Department set up shop at the F Street location downtown....
