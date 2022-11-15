Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA
Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Central NY Pot Shop Licenses on Hold
Licensing for legal recreational marijuana shops in parts of New York State is on hold following a ruling by a federal judge. U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe Thursday issued a preliminary injunction in Federal Court in Albany, temporarily blocking New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn, Central New York, Western New York, the mid-Hudson Valley and the Finger Lakes while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered.
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
New Yorkers Plan Less Travel for Thanksgiving This Year
Remember when we were kids and the holidays were a huge deal? We’d get together with our grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some friends we loved as family and we’d share a massive meal and then go outside to toss a football or nap on the couch after stuffing ourselves full.
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
New York AG Fights Google’s Misleading $391 Million Location-Tracking
Big brother. It's a term thrown around in conversation for a long time. But as we entered the world of the internet and social media, along with cameras placed everywhere you look, it's taken on a new meaning. There are privacy rules set or allowed to be set for many...
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
Construction Completed at Greater Binghamton Sports Complex
The finishing touches are being applied to a massive indoor sports facility erected at the site of an air-supported dome that collapsed in the town of Union. Bob Kashou, owner of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex, said he's excited that work on the structure in Choconut Center is almost wrapped up.
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Town of Union Has $1.5 Million for Business Development Grants
The Town of Union Economic Development office has over a million dollars to help spur business development in the western part of Broome County. The Union E.D.O. has set up a new $1.5-million grant program using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from...
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers
It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0