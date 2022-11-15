Read full article on original website
Related
Chavo Guerrero On AEW All Out Backstage Altercation, If He Sees CM Punk Going to WWE
CM Punk’s AEW status has been a subject of speculation following the post-All Out media scrum and altercation, and Chavo Guerrero shares his thoughts on the matter. During a conversation with Wrestling Inc, Guerrero — who had a short run with AEW — was asked about the situation and if he sees Punk potentially going to WWE if he does in fact leave AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
Natalya on Winning the WWE Raw Women’s Title Being Her Last Major Goal
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed her goal of wanting to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. She’s previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Divas Championship. She has yet to ever win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
WWE Weekend House Show Notes, Raw & SmackDown Stars Scheduled for Both Shows
– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show scheduled for tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman and The New Day vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn. * Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
Eric Bischoff Explains the Impetus Behind Short-Lived Return to WWE as Executive Director of SmackDown
– An excerpt has been provided to us from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s new book, Grateful, which is available now in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback versions on Amazon.com. The book was written by Bischoff and Guy Evans. In the excerpt, Bischoff discusses his brief, short-lived return to...
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage
Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
Tony Khan Wants to Increase AEW’s Live Events in 2023
– Ahead of last night’s live edition of AEW Rampage and tonight’s Full Gear, Tony Khan appeared on yesterday’s edition of Busted Open Radio. He discussed AEW potentially expanding its live event schedule in 2023 and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on expanding...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns,...
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Over Drive Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling has its Over Drive Fallout TV tapings scheduled for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles after winning a No. 1 contender’s match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
WWE Posts Job Opening For New Writer/Producer
WWE is on the search for a new writer/producer, posting a job opening online. The company posted the opening on Thursday, and you can see it here. * Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent. * Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines...
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Full Gear
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear tomorrow night. That show has 11,425 tickets out and is 1,264 short of a sellout. A lot of tickets were held back for people to buy combo packages (that included tonight’s Rampage), and were only released as singles a few days ago.
