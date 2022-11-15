ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLKY.com

Paristown's Fête De Noel opens up for holiday season

Paristown's Fête De Noel officially opens on Saturday for the holiday season. The holiday market and family fun venue features a large variety of activities along with food and drink options for visitors. Santa will have his own Santa's House where visitors can meet with him, a new trackless...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

MELANnaire Marketplace moves to Mall St. Matthews this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new store in Mall St. Matthews is dedicated to Black entrepreneurs this holiday season. MELANnaire Marketplace is taking over the old Williams Sonoma store to showcase 20 Black-owned businesses every weekend through the end of the year. MELANnaire Marketplace was launched nearly three years ago...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 Louisville Walgreens officially close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

After years in the works, Topgolf in Louisville is finally open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest entertainment venue is now officially open. Topgolf has been years in the making, and on Friday the public can enjoy it at the Oxmoor Center. A grand opening ceremony was held Friday morning. The first visitor arrived at 10 a.m. The massive complex has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)

Cosplayers of all kinds (not just anime) are welcome at this event, where the group will gather before walking across the bridge to New Albany for dinner. $40; bring dollar bills to tip the performers | 11 a.m. Right now, it’s almost impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY

