WLKY.com
Louisville's first-ever wine bar-coffee shop opens in Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first and only wine bar and coffee shop has opened in the Shelby Park neighborhood. The Breeze Wine Bar opened its third location in Kentucky on Monday, but this one is different from the other two. The new location at 1247 South Shelby Street is...
WLKY.com
Paristown's Fête De Noel opens up for holiday season
Paristown's Fête De Noel officially opens on Saturday for the holiday season. The holiday market and family fun venue features a large variety of activities along with food and drink options for visitors. Santa will have his own Santa's House where visitors can meet with him, a new trackless...
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
WLKY.com
Acclaimed Louisville chef featured in new Netflix competition show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville knows food (and drinks). No arguing that it's a foodie paradise. If you didn't know, there's even a highly-acclaimed chef in the city. (In the player above, how to make "Mistletoe Shots") Edward Lee owns 610 Magnolia in Old Louisville, and he's a winner of...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
'Our dogs are out of toys': Louisville animal shelter asking for donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal shelter with no toys is like Christmas with no presents. Unfortunately, an animal shelter here in Louisville finds itself with nothing for all the cats and dogs to play with. Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on their Facebook of an empty toy...
WLKY.com
Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
WLKY.com
Anchal Project, Louisville nonprofit that helps exploited women in India, hosting holiday trunk show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unique, handmade item always makes a special holiday gift, and you can feel good about your purchase when it's from the Anchal Project. Anchal Project is a nonprofit social enterprise founded by a pair of Louisville sisters. The organization provides exploited women in India with...
WLKY.com
MELANnaire Marketplace moves to Mall St. Matthews this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new store in Mall St. Matthews is dedicated to Black entrepreneurs this holiday season. MELANnaire Marketplace is taking over the old Williams Sonoma store to showcase 20 Black-owned businesses every weekend through the end of the year. MELANnaire Marketplace was launched nearly three years ago...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
WLKY.com
'So much potential': Investors, business owners tour available properties in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville is open and ready for new businesses to move to the area. Developers, Investors and small business owners toured several available properties on Friday. Inside the now-closed former Biscuit Belly location at Colonial Gardens, investors gathered to see what south Louisville has to offer.
WLKY.com
Did you know? In 1980, Bill Murray filmed 'Stripes' in a Louisville barbershop
More than 40 years ago, a downtown barbershop on West Market Street was transformed by film crews into a setting for "Stripes" starring Bill Murray. For six weeks starting in November 1980, Louisville and Fort Knox served as backdrops for parts of the film. While Murray is prominent in footage...
WLKY.com
After years in the works, Topgolf in Louisville is finally open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest entertainment venue is now officially open. Topgolf has been years in the making, and on Friday the public can enjoy it at the Oxmoor Center. A grand opening ceremony was held Friday morning. The first visitor arrived at 10 a.m. The massive complex has...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)
Cosplayers of all kinds (not just anime) are welcome at this event, where the group will gather before walking across the bridge to New Albany for dinner. $40; bring dollar bills to tip the performers | 11 a.m. Right now, it’s almost impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming...
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
WLKY.com
Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
