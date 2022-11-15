Read full article on original website
USMNT fan group hilariously mocks 'completely gassed' England players as its Group B rivals struggle to train in scorching 84F temperatures in Qatar using a pitchside mist machine in an attempt to beat the heat
USA fans have mocked the England squad for using a mist machine to train through the searing Qatar heat as it prepares to face Iran in its Group B opener Monday. The sweltering Qatar heat is one of the main factors coach Gareth Southgate has made a point to address to help his squad prepare for its World Cup campaign with temperatures in the host nation rising well above those which the Three Lions are used to.
Gianni Infantino does his Football Jesus act during bizarre monologue on Qatar | Barney Ronay
Fifa’s leader revealed himself in all his marzipan ooze, shifting shape but oddly lost and angry ahead of this reeling World Cup
Reigning champions France kick off their World Cup defence against plucky Australia in Group D... but what time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on? What is their head-to-head record? And what is the team news?
After four years as reigning world champions, France will set out to defend their crown in Qatar, with their World Cup campaign starting against Australia on Tuesday. It hasn't been all smooth-sailing for Didier Deschamps' side since their triumph in Russia back in 2018, with Les Bleus being dumped out of last year's Euros by Switzerland, and flattering to deceive in the Nations League.
Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for
A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
‘It’s such a rush’: the secret lives of compers
For those who frequently enter promotional competitions, the emotional rewards resemble those of gambling
