Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero On AEW All Out Backstage Altercation, If He Sees CM Punk Going to WWE
CM Punk’s AEW status has been a subject of speculation following the post-All Out media scrum and altercation, and Chavo Guerrero shares his thoughts on the matter. During a conversation with Wrestling Inc, Guerrero — who had a short run with AEW — was asked about the situation and if he sees Punk potentially going to WWE if he does in fact leave AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns,...
411mania.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
411mania.com
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
411mania.com
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage
Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Explains the Impetus Behind Short-Lived Return to WWE as Executive Director of SmackDown
– An excerpt has been provided to us from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s new book, Grateful, which is available now in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback versions on Amazon.com. The book was written by Bischoff and Guy Evans. In the excerpt, Bischoff discusses his brief, short-lived return to...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE Weekend House Show Notes, Raw & SmackDown Stars Scheduled for Both Shows
– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show scheduled for tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman and The New Day vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn. * Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash on the Changes After WWF Became WWE
– On a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed WWF transitioning into WWE in 2002, due to a lawsuit by the World Wildlife Fund (also WWF), and how it made the company “become corporate.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Kevin Nash...
411mania.com
AR Fox Expected To Sign With AEW, Fox Comments on Fan Support
UPDATE: According to a report by Fightful Select, while AR Fox signing with AEW is not yet confirmed, AEW sources reportedly expect him to sign with the company. Also, AR Fox posted the following statement earlier today on Twitter:. “Ayo the support is crazy. Thanks to every single person. I’m...
411mania.com
Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In
Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero on AEW & CM Punk Conflict, Thinks Punk Can Be ‘An Outspoken Guy’
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero discussed the situation with CM Punk and AEW, along with Punk possibly returning to WWE at some point if he’s unable to reconcile with AEW. During the interview, Guerrero noted that he empathized with both sides (AEW and Punk) on the issue, noting that even though The Young BUcks and Omega are the EVPS of AEW, he understands why they had to “stand their ground” so to speak.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Wants to Increase AEW’s Live Events in 2023
– Ahead of last night’s live edition of AEW Rampage and tonight’s Full Gear, Tony Khan appeared on yesterday’s edition of Busted Open Radio. He discussed AEW potentially expanding its live event schedule in 2023 and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on expanding...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wants Smackdown Title Run To Be Her Most Active, Wants To Change Culture In WWE
Ronda Rousey has some high goals for her current run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, saying that she wants this run to be her most active to date. Rousey spoke during the latest episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series about her run as champion and wanting to change the culture in the women’s division. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 11.19.22
-My wife was at a work function late last night which meant I was taking care of both my boys and couldn’t catch the 10 PM airing of the WWE NXT Level Up show. That means I have to wait until today when Hulu gets to air it. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Isn’t ‘A Blip’ On His Radar, Reveals His Impact Contract Status
Bobby Fish isn’t thinking about CM Punk, noting that the former AEW World Champion “doesn’t exist” for him. Fish spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On challenging CM Punk to a fight a few months ago: “Punk is...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Addresses Potential Meaning of ‘Delete The Elite’ Segments
– DAZN recently spoke to AEW head Tony Khan ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be the go-home episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show. Khan was asked about the recent Delete The Elite segments that have appeared on AEW programming. Khan...
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
Authorities have turned away thousands of fans from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar
Comments / 0