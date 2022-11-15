ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Feel Good Friday from American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, CBS 58 partners with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive news and events happening across the area. Joe Krauss joined us from American Family Field on Friday, Nov. 18 as part of CBS 58's Drive Thru Food Drive. Hear more from Joe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mukwonago falls to Kimberly in state championship 34-30

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We are in the final high school football state championship game of the season. In the final high school football state championship game, we have Mukwonago against Kimberly, where Kimberly won with a final score of 34-30.
MUKWONAGO, WI
CBS 58

Kettle Moraine football brings home first state championship in 34 years

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's a day that's been 34 years in the making. The last time they won a state final was 1988. But they made the wait worth it at Camp Randall Stadium. Dylan Portz' 68-yard touchdown run caps a 24-point first half, and from there, it's all cruising for the Lasers to the Division II state championship.
WALES, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee animal rescue in need of 'hero' business to host annual holiday fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local animal rescue organization is in need of help this holiday season. For years, Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) has hosted their Crafty Christmas fundraising event in the Third Ward on Small Business Saturday. But with their venues of years past now permanently closed, the organization is left without a location to hold this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'A celebration of love': 43 Milwaukee Co. children adopted Friday during one of the state's largest ceremonies

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty-three children, all ages 1-9. Twenty-eight families. One day, dedicated to recognizing the importance of adoption and foster parents. Friday morning marked Milwaukee County's Adoption Day and to celebrate, dozens of Milwaukeeans gathered inside of the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa to legally expand their homes and their hearts.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

79th annual Holiday Folk Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 79th annual Holiday Folk Fair returns at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. You can experience more than 80 cultures from around the world all in one place-- the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center. All seven continents are represented, with people from...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Holiday light festival brings seasonal cheer to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's snow setting was a perfect scene for an annual downtown tradition. Hundreds enjoyed the Milwaukee 'Holiday Lights Festival' at Pere Marquette Park. It is officially a winter wonderland in downtown Milwaukee -- with the 24th annual 'Holiday Lights Festival'. The smell of hot chocolate lingered...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS 58

Very cold early Sunday then temps go on a warming trend

Remember 9 days ago when it was 77 degrees? We've been stuck in a chilly and snowy weather pattern ever since with highs primarily in the 30s to low 40s. Today was the coldest day with highs only in the upper 20s. Our chilliest day so far this month will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting near 35th and McKinley

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near 35th and McKinley. Police say the victims were a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old Milwaukee man. They were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Critically missing teen found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a critical missing person report regarding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at around 3 p.m. Brooklyn D. Brown is described as a 14-year-old Black girl...
MILWAUKEE, WI

