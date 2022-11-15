Read full article on original website
Related
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know
Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).
electrek.co
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast [Update]
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. November 16 update: First Solar today announced that it will...
PV Tech
Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US
Enel North America intends to build a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US with an initial capacity of at least 3GW. The factory is intended to produce bifacial heterojunction (HJT) PV cells, while the modules will have a tandem structure, utilising two stacked cells to capture more light than a single-cell structure, according to Enel. It said that the modules produced will be able to exceed 30% efficiency.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Esdec Solar Group receives bronze certification for advancements on DEIJ issues
Esdec Solar Group announced today that it has received bronze certification through the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program from the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA). Earning this certification demonstrates the Esdec Solar Group’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace and culture in the solar industry.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage SEIA code proposals for risk designation receive preliminary ICC approval
Solar-plus-storage SEIA code proposals for risk designation receive preliminary ICC approval Without the SEIA proposals, solar-plus-storage projects would have needed to meet FEMA code S76-22 approval for Risk Category 4 , a risk category reserved for hospitals, fire, police and emergency services. Post-election, four states now poised to speed renewables...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Strata Clean Energy acquires utility-scale solar developer Crossover Energy Partners
Strata Clean Energy is acquiring Phoenix, Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners, a utility-scale renewable energy project developer. This acquisition expands Strata’s offerings and incorporates Crossover’s customer origination and power offtake competencies and other renewable energy services, including decarbonization and the development of new technologies like green hydrogen. “Strata’s acquisition...
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
PV Tech
PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility
Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield. Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60%...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Philadelphia Solar panels to begin US manufacturing through JV with Translucent Energy
Translucent Energy, a U.S. solar technology company, is entering a joint-venture with Jordan-based solar panel manufacturer Philadelphia Solar to bring solar modules to the U.S. market. The company, currently operating as Trading Philadelphia Solar, plans to establish a U.S. manufacturing arm of Philadelphia Solar modules by the end of this year, with full U.S. production by 2024.
csengineermag.com
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials & Audi launch consumer battery recycling program for household electronics
Redwood Materials is teaming up with Audi to make it easier for consumers to recycle household devices that have a lithium-ion battery. In September, Redwood launched its Consumer Recycling Program and asked consumers to recycle the devices in their homes. Some of these devices range from electric toothbrushes, electric shavers, robot vacuums, and rechargeable TV remotes.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Over 240 solar companies ask Commerce to toss AD/CVD circumvention case
With an expected preliminary decision on the Dept. of Commerce’s AD/CVD circumvention investigation pushed to Dec. 1, SEIA and 240 solar companies have sent a letter to Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo requesting she reject the original petition. The Commerce investigation started in March 2022 after California-based solar panel assembler...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
solarpowerworldonline.com
America will begin producing silicon solar cells for first time in half a decade
The U.S. solar industry will soon be able to take advantage of domestically produced solar cells. Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, announced its plans to build a silicon solar cell production facility in the United States with an expected minimum production capacity of 3 GW. “Recent policy...
conceptcarz.com
Nel ASA and GM Collaborate on Cost Competitive Renewable Hydrogen Production
DETROIT, USA and OSLO, NORWAY – Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE: NEL), has entered into a joint development agreement with General Motors (NYSE: GM) to help accelerate the industrialization of Nel's proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer platform. By combining GM's extensive fuel cell expertise and Nel's deep knowledge of electrolyzers, the two companies are looking to enable more cost competitive sources of renewable hydrogen.
World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon
Energy Dome, the Italian company that uses carbon dioxide for long-duration energy storage, has now entered the U.S. energy market, Electrek reported. The move will open up new avenues for the storage of electricity derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Countries around the world are looking...
Renewable Resources Guide Fall/Winter 23-24 Trims
Discussions about denim often center on silhouettes and washes, from the waning favorability of the skintight, spandex-laden skinny styles of the 2010s to the popularization of looser-fitting wide-leg looks. But a jean’s most unique and compelling characteristics often lie in trims, from labels to buttons and rivets and all the details in between. In recent seasons, trims manufacturers have been subject to the same pressures as denim-makers themselves when it comes to going green. Using recycled or recyclable materials and designing for disassembly at a garment’s end-of-life stage are some of the considerations on the minds of these makers. Innovative, consciously...
Comments / 0