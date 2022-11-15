Discussions about denim often center on silhouettes and washes, from the waning favorability of the skintight, spandex-laden skinny styles of the 2010s to the popularization of looser-fitting wide-leg looks. But a jean’s most unique and compelling characteristics often lie in trims, from labels to buttons and rivets and all the details in between. In recent seasons, trims manufacturers have been subject to the same pressures as denim-makers themselves when it comes to going green. Using recycled or recyclable materials and designing for disassembly at a garment’s end-of-life stage are some of the considerations on the minds of these makers. Innovative, consciously...

21 HOURS AGO