ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy