'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Severe Turbulence Almost Flips Plane Over Mid-Flight
"We don't see pilot reports like this every day: PILOT SAID ALMOST FLIPPED OVER," the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center tweeted Wednesday.
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue: 'Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin'
"Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday after the plane's cabin filled with smoke. Delta flight 2846 was headed from Atlanta to Los Angeles when a smoky odor was observed in the cabin, an airline spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Crew members also noticed a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, which prompted the emergency landing. In footage posted on social media, seated passengers...
airlive.net
A spotter captured a very close wing strike of a Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport
A spotter captured a scaring moment at Dublin Airport. During landing in crosswind in DUblin, a Ryanair aircraft almost suffered a wind strike. While landing in South runway, the right wing of a Boeing 737-800 almost made contact with the runway. A spotter managed to capture this moment when a...
