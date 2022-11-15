Read full article on original website
Colorado Says Yes to Medical Use of 'Magic Mushrooms'
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Colorado voters have voted narrowly to approve the medical use of "magic mushrooms" in Colorado. "I'm in awe of what we were able to accomplish," said Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, a lead proponent for legalizing psilocybin, the main psychoactive compound in mushrooms. "Over a million people voted yes on this. To think that many people see the value in these medicines, that many people know that these can be used for healing -- that's huge."
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties.
California's Plan to Make Low-Priced Insulin Could Be Example for Nation
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- California's plan to manufacture its own insulin could be a huge money-saver for state residents with diabetes -- and possibly be a model for other states, according to experts. Earlier this year, California announced an initiative to bring its own insulin products to...
Vanderbilt Medical experts: Climate change affects health
An increase in auto-inflammatory diseases, skin conditions and even cancer may result from creeping global climate change, healthcare professionals said during a Monday seminar hosted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as part of a series on health equity. “I think it’s important to take a step back and just acknowledge...
