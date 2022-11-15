Public's Help Sought ID'ing 70-Something Pedestrian Struck In Ridgewood

ANYONE who can help identify the pedestrian struck at Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, is asked to call Ridgewood police immediately: (201) 652-3900. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pedestrian believed to be in her 70s who was struck and severely injured crossing a Ridgewood street Tuesday morning.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury after being struck by an SUV at the corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.

The elderly female driver of the Lincoln MKX that hit her was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for an evaluation.

"At this time the pedestrian does not have any identification on her and is unable to communicate with the officers," the department reported.

She was described as between 4-foot-9 and 5 feet tall, with salt and pepper hair, Asian -- possibly Mandarin -- with salt and pepper hair, a Navy coat, black pants, light-colored finger gloves and dark shoes.

ANYONE who can help identify her is asked to call Ridgewood police immediately: (201) 652-3900.Police temporarily closed Linwood Avenue in both directions while investigating the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this article.

