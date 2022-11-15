Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO