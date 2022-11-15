Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
CBS Sports
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Marshall: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Marshall 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-5 The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Georgia Southern will be looking to get back in the win column.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
