ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy