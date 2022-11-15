Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1 The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO