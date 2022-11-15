Read full article on original website
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Lea Michele Cleverly Responded To Comments About Her Not Being Able To Read And It's F-U-N-N-Y, Girl
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
