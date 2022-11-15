ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, CT

Boston Restauranteur Acquires Former Space Of Major Magleashe's Pub In Salem

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

A Boston-based restauranteur has purchased the former space of a beloved pub on the North Shore nearly two weeks after they closed.

Seth Gerber, a business partner of MIDA , said he purchased the space at the former Major Magleashe's Pub in Salem in an Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 12. Gerber said he could not be "more excited" about this opportunity to take over the historic space.

"I love the North Shore. This is my home. So there is no better place to dig in with a new concept besides 'Witch City,'" he wrote. "This space has been a restaurant since at least the 1960's [and] I am incredibly proud to honor the history here while bringing this venue into its next life."

Gerber has been a partner of MIDA's since October 2017, according to his LinkedIn . The Italian restaurant has one location at 782 Tremont Street in Boston's South End as well as another at 261 Walnut Street in Newton.

A third MIDA is also said to be opening in East Boston, Boston Restaurant Talk reports . The address of the former Magleashe's is at 286 Washington Street in Salem. The restaurant, which had been in business since 1978, officially closed on Nov. 2, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

