Oxygen User Smoking Cigarette Dies Of Burns Caused By Fire That Erupted: Lehigh Coroner

Macungie Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: Macungie Ambulance Corps Facebook

A 57-year-old Lehigh County man died when he tried to light a cigarette while using supplemental oxygen, causing a fire that burned him, officials said.

Richard C .Grim of Lower Macungie Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The cause of death was complications of 5.5% burns on his body due to trying to smoke a cigarette last week in his home, when a fire erupted, the coroner's office said.

The death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville Station.

