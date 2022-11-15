Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1
BOSTON — (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored,...
Big sisters lead Hanover High girls soccer to first state title since 2000
LYNN — The big sisters on the Hanover High girls soccer team showed how to make the right plays to win a state title on Saturday. For the Hawks, it was goalkeeper Mia Pongratz (younger sister Madison) and leading scorer Sophia Foley (younger sister Maelyn) who made the decisive second-half plays that led to Hanover's first state title since 2000. ...
AJ Griffin gets game-winning bucket as Hawks edge Raptors
Rookie AJ Griffin caught a pass from Trae Young and made an uncontested shot at the buzzer to give the
Comments / 0