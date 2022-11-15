LYNN — The big sisters on the Hanover High girls soccer team showed how to make the right plays to win a state title on Saturday. For the Hawks, it was goalkeeper Mia Pongratz (younger sister Madison) and leading scorer Sophia Foley (younger sister Maelyn) who made the decisive second-half plays that led to Hanover's first state title since 2000. ...

LYNN, MA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO