Adam Laxalt, a top 2020 election denier, concedes in pivotal Nevada Senate race

Three days after Nevada's crucial U.S. Senate race was called for incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, a hard-fought win that helped Democrats secure control of the chamber, Republican candidate and top 2020 election denier Adam Laxalt has conceded.

Quoting a Bible verse Tuesday morning, Laxalt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, announced on social media that he accepts the results of the race: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Tim 4:7)"

With 99% of the vote counted Tuesday, Cortez Masto, once considered the most endangered Democrat in the Senate, defeated Laxalt by less than a single percentage point — 48.8% to 48%.

"I entered this arena for my family and those all over Nevada and America who believe our country is headed in the wrong direction," Laxalt said in his statement. "This race and the 2022 election cycle didn't go as we hoped, but I am proud of the race we ran."

Laxalt, the grandson of the late Nevada Sen. Paul Laxalt, served as state attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

He made his political comeback two years later as co-chair of Trump's Nevada reelection campaign, which mounted lawsuits in state and federal courts in an effort to overturn the election, claiming widespread fraud tainted the results.

Democrat Joe Biden won Nevada by more than 33,500 votes out of 1.4 million cast. County commissions and the state Supreme Court certified the election and courts upheld the result.

Yet, the false narrative carried over into Laxalt's first-ever Senate bid, and with Trump's backing, he made election denialism central to his platform.

He called "election integrity" the "hottest topic" of his campaign, even hinting at preemptively mounting legal challenges long before a single vote was cast in Nevada .

But after Election Day in Nevada, as vote-counting stretched into the weekend, Laxalt remained quiet about so-called voter fraud — at least publicly.

Even as Trump lodged baseless accusations that Nevada's Senate race was stolen, Laxalt instead zeroed in on the state's ballot "curing" process, asking his tens of thousands of social media followers to ensure their ballot had been properly counted before a 5 p.m. deadline on Monday.

Nevada gives voters the opportunity to "cure" defective ballots with mismatched signatures, for example. On Monday morning, more than 7,000 defective ballots still needed to be fixed in Clark County alone.

By Monday evening, after the cure deadline, Clark County, which Biden won in 2020, had reported results of about 3,300 cured ballots.

The additional results widened Cortez Masto's lead from about 6,000 votes to just under 8,000.

"I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome," Laxalt said Tuesday morning. "That is why this morning I called Catherine Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her win."

Had Laxalt won, Senate control would have come down to Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker will head to a runoff Dec. 6.

Instead, a Warnock win would extend the Democratic Party's majority, 51-49.

Final results in the race will be posted later this week, after Nevada finishes tabulating provisional ballots. Nevada's 17 counties will canvass the votes on Friday.

