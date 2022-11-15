ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Adam Laxalt, a top 2020 election denier, concedes in pivotal Nevada Senate race

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jz3hq_0jBbiDVL00

Three days after Nevada's crucial U.S. Senate race was called for incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, a hard-fought win that helped Democrats secure control of the chamber, Republican candidate and top 2020 election denier Adam Laxalt has conceded.

Quoting a Bible verse Tuesday morning, Laxalt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, announced on social media that he accepts the results of the race: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Tim 4:7)"

With 99% of the vote counted Tuesday, Cortez Masto, once considered the most endangered Democrat in the Senate, defeated Laxalt by less than a single percentage point — 48.8% to 48%.

"I entered this arena for my family and those all over Nevada and America who believe our country is headed in the wrong direction," Laxalt said in his statement. "This race and the 2022 election cycle didn't go as we hoped, but I am proud of the race we ran."

More: Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection in Nevada — and Senate power for the Democrats

Laxalt, the grandson of the late Nevada Sen. Paul Laxalt, served as state attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

He made his political comeback two years later as co-chair of Trump's Nevada reelection campaign, which mounted lawsuits in state and federal courts in an effort to overturn the election, claiming widespread fraud tainted the results.

Democrat Joe Biden won Nevada by more than 33,500 votes out of 1.4 million cast. County commissions and the state Supreme Court certified the election and courts upheld the result.

Yet, the false narrative carried over into Laxalt's first-ever Senate bid, and with Trump's backing, he made election denialism central to his platform.

He called "election integrity" the "hottest topic" of his campaign, even hinting at preemptively mounting legal challenges long before a single vote was cast in Nevada .

But after Election Day in Nevada, as vote-counting stretched into the weekend, Laxalt remained quiet about so-called voter fraud — at least publicly.

Even as Trump lodged baseless accusations that Nevada's Senate race was stolen, Laxalt instead zeroed in on the state's ballot "curing" process, asking his tens of thousands of social media followers to ensure their ballot had been properly counted before a 5 p.m. deadline on Monday.

Nevada gives voters the opportunity to "cure" defective ballots with mismatched signatures, for example. On Monday morning, more than 7,000 defective ballots still needed to be fixed in Clark County alone.

By Monday evening, after the cure deadline, Clark County, which Biden won in 2020, had reported results of about 3,300 cured ballots.

The additional results widened Cortez Masto's lead from about 6,000 votes to just under 8,000.

"I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome," Laxalt said Tuesday morning. "That is why this morning I called Catherine Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her win."

Had Laxalt won, Senate control would have come down to Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker will head to a runoff Dec. 6.

Instead, a Warnock win would extend the Democratic Party's majority, 51-49.

Final results in the race will be posted later this week, after Nevada finishes tabulating provisional ballots. Nevada's 17 counties will canvass the votes on Friday.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale . Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Adam Laxalt, a top 2020 election denier, concedes in pivotal Nevada Senate race

Comments / 3

Related
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: How Gov. Sisolak lost Nevada

Here’s the gawd’s-honest truth: No American politician – not a single one – was qualified to manage a disease that escaped from a mysterious lab in China and caused a pandemic that killed millions of people worldwide. Take Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. Just two years into...
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Rep. David Schweikert defeats Democrat Jevin Hodge in Arizona's 1st Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. David Schweikert defeated Democrat Jevin Hodge in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is located in the region east and northeast of Phoenix. Trump-endorsed Schweikert was the only Republican in Arizona's congressional delegation who voted to accept the state's election results in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
KTLA

California wins leave Republicans poised to seize U.S. House control

Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

The Democrat the election left behind

Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, saying in a statement that although the race was very close, he won’t contest the result. “I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome,” GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said in a tweet that campaign adviser Robert Uithoven confirmed was authentic. Laxalt, who had the vocal endorsement of former President Donald Trump, said he called Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her victory. The Associated Press called the race on Saturday, declaring Cortez Masto the winner. Cortez Masto’s campaign did not immediately respond to messages about Laxalt’s concession. It came a week after the Nov. 8 election.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Democrats expand hold in Nevada Legislature, but will fall short of veto power over Lombardo

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Republican Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo has promised to bring back school voucher programs and eliminate “soft on crime” laws. But his ability to implement right of center policies are likely to be handicapped by the Nevada State Legislature, which assuming unofficial results hold, will be solidly controlled by Democrats. Going into this year’s midterms, Democrats held […] The post Democrats expand hold in Nevada Legislature, but will fall short of veto power over Lombardo appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
888
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy