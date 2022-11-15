Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Company hired to plan LITfest: unspent sponsorship dollars refunded but not to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Where did the sponsorship money for LITfest go?. The company hired to plan and promote the canceled festival now tells KATV sponsors have been refunded. Think Rubix's Managing Principal, Tristan Wilkerson, said on Thursday afternoon, "Sponsors were refunded. Any unspent funds were refunded. Think Rubix did not receive any funds either from the city or the sponsors."
KATV
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Two friends partner to create skin care line
When it comes to skin care, Rachel Miller and Brittany Marsh know what they're doing. One is an aesthetic nurse injector, and the other is a compounding pharmacist. Together, they own Miller Marsh Cosmetics. Rachel Miller says, "I wanted to create skin care products for my patients that were medical...
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
KATV
New $5 million project to help tackle chronic homelessness underway in Pulaski Co.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County is working on a project called Pulaski County Community Village that aims to target chronic homelessness. Pulaski Co. Judge Barry Hyde said the project will be modeled after the Community First! Village in Travis Co., Texas. Hyde said the $5 million project, located...
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
KATV
New Holidays in Little Rock mobile pass earns member points at events, local shops
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new Holidays in Little Rock Mobile Pass launched this week, allowing pass holders to earn points by shopping locally and attending events. The Little Rock Convention and Visitors' Bureau teamed up with the tech company Bandwango to provide Little Rock’s first mobile exclusive holiday pass.
Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
KATV
Jonesboro churches' vote to disaffiliate leaving some spiritually homeless
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate in July after months of debating. At the center of...
KATV
CAPCA working to get homeless people resources and vaccines
Little Rock (KATV) — Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, known as CAPCA is doing so many small things every day for those living in poverty and it’s producing big results. On an afternoon in Conway, CAPCA held its "Project Homeless Connect Event" combined with their "Vaccine Equity...
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday
Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
Officials searching for suspects in October McAlmont Community Park murder
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Mr. Harris is now in custody. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO alert for four suspects wanted for capital murder as a result of an incident that occurred at McAlmont Community Park on October 21, 2022. Deonte Kevonne Harris, Johnathan...
Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement
*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
As prices rise, funeral homes seeing people more people opt for cremations
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many things have been different since the onset of the pandemic, and people from all walks of life have been impacted by the various changes. Jeff Smith and his family have been operating funeral homes in Central Arkansas for decades, and he's seen firsthand how the business has evolved.
KATV
One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
Comments / 0