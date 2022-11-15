ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Company hired to plan LITfest: unspent sponsorship dollars refunded but not to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Where did the sponsorship money for LITfest go?. The company hired to plan and promote the canceled festival now tells KATV sponsors have been refunded. Think Rubix's Managing Principal, Tristan Wilkerson, said on Thursday afternoon, "Sponsors were refunded. Any unspent funds were refunded. Think Rubix did not receive any funds either from the city or the sponsors."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Made In Arkansas: Two friends partner to create skin care line

When it comes to skin care, Rachel Miller and Brittany Marsh know what they're doing. One is an aesthetic nurse injector, and the other is a compounding pharmacist. Together, they own Miller Marsh Cosmetics. Rachel Miller says, "I wanted to create skin care products for my patients that were medical...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

CAPCA working to get homeless people resources and vaccines

Little Rock (KATV) — Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, known as CAPCA is doing so many small things every day for those living in poverty and it’s producing big results. On an afternoon in Conway, CAPCA held its "Project Homeless Connect Event" combined with their "Vaccine Equity...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday

Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

