Fort Walton Beach, FL

WEAR

Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board talks long-term projects

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board met Wednesday to discuss 2026 projects already underway. Only two board members present, Tommy White and Aretta Anderson, could not vote on the projected list. Still, discussions were held with Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Assistant Manager Victoria D'Angelo. The 2026 projected...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
cltampa.com

A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Mid-Bay Bridge Authority looks to improve bridge safety

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is looking at improving safety on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County and how to pay for it. They're using a new study of this vital link between Destin and Niceville to come up with solutions. The 3.6 mile bridge averages more than...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WEAR

2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL

