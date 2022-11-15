Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
WEAR
Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board talks long-term projects
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board met Wednesday to discuss 2026 projects already underway. Only two board members present, Tommy White and Aretta Anderson, could not vote on the projected list. Still, discussions were held with Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Assistant Manager Victoria D'Angelo. The 2026 projected...
WEAR
City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
WEAR
'We need this facility': New detox program set to open at Pensacola's Lakeview Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new detox program is set to open in Pensacola as early as next month at the Lakeview Center. It's the next step in addressing addiction and the worsening opioid crisis in Escambia County. Lakeview calls it an "Addiction Receiving Facility". They tell WEAR News it's different...
WEAR
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
WEAR
Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
WEAR
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
WEAR
Season Your Holidays with Island Spirit on Pensacola Beach this December
The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is offering a snow-white sanded holiday season through the month of December on Pensacola Beach with activities guaranteed to get even the worst Scrooges in the holiday spirit. “Bring the whole family out to Pensacola Beach to experience our Holiday Island Spirit,” said Meg...
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
cltampa.com
A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
WEAR
Mid-Bay Bridge Authority looks to improve bridge safety
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is looking at improving safety on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County and how to pay for it. They're using a new study of this vital link between Destin and Niceville to come up with solutions. The 3.6 mile bridge averages more than...
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
WEAR
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WEAR
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WEAR
Disturbing details released on man charged with Green Bay, Flomaton homicides
GREEN BAY -- Prosecutors say a man charged with homicides in Green Bay and Flomaton, Alabama, took "selfie" videos and photos with a victim's body, wrote a Bible verse on a victim's wall and left a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, is charged with the Aug. 1...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
WEAR
Century man allegedly strangles, cuts ex-girlfriend's face in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Century man Wednesday for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend at her apartment. 43-year-old Caesar Martinez is charged with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and damage of property - criminal mischief. According to an Escambia...
