Police say killing of man in Ohio doesn’t appear to be self-defense

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing an Austintown man last week in Warren has been rescheduled after Thanksgiving.

Theodore Nolan was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. According to court records, it was continued at Nolan’s request.

Nolan is charged with murder stemming from the shooting death of Lee Lambert on November 7. It happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Charles Avenue SE at Lambert’s girlfriend’s house.

Investigators say Nolan called 911 and told dispatchers that he shot someone because the person was waving a gun at women and children. Police say at some point, both Nolan and Lambert waved a gun at each other.

“Based on all the evidence that we uncovered through interviews and at the crime scene itself, we don’t believe it was a self-defense case,” said Warren police Capt. Robert Massucci.

Nolan is due back in Warren Municipal Court on November 28 for a preliminary hearing.

