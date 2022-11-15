Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
WYFF4.com
Anderson woman reported missing now considered endangered, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman out of Anderson County has been reported missing and is considered endangered, according to deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Andrea S. Freeman was last seen on Nov. 8, in the Veterans Street area of Anderson. According to deputies,...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities search for teenage girls who disappeared from group home
Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding two missing teenage girls. Deputies are searching for two runaway girls in Simpsonville, according to Sgt. Natalie Hill, with Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They were last seen Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Venice Group Home on S. Industrial...
WJCL
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in South Carolina. It happened on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School in Laurens County. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital.
WBTV
Person in custody after York County SWAT team standoff at Lake Wylie apartment complex
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Clover/Lake Wylie area on Thursday night. Deputies said the situation took place around 10 p.m. off Greenwich Drive. Deputies asked people in the complex Village at Lake...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after passing out with young child in car
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
WJCL
VIDEO: South Carolina student hit by van on first day of school gets big welcome back
An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a van on the first day of school in South Carolina surprised his classmates and friends this week when he returned to school for a visit. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the first day of school on Aug. 16.
Greenville Co. man missing, deputies ask for public help
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September.
One found, two others still at large in search for missing teen girls
Investigators with the GCSO are conducting an active search for three female run away juveniles. They were last seen around 7:30 pm at Venice Group Home located on S. Industrial Drive, Simpsonville, Tuesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Investigation underway after woman found dead in a vehicle
Investigators hope an autopsy will reveal what claimed the life of a woman whose body was found in her pickup truck, parked on a roadside in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
WYFF4.com
Loaded gun found in student's book bag at South Carolina high school, district confirms
ANDERSON, S.C. — A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at an Upstate, South Carolina, high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The...
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
WYFF4.com
Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media
ANDERSON, S.C. — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media. (Watch the video above provided by a viewer) A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly...
