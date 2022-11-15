Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Time Announced
The Sooners will close the regular season with a night road game in Lubbock.
Because Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Missed Texas, Bedlam Means Even More
Dillon Gabriel can help the Sooners end the season with positive momentum against Oklahoma State.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Ex-QB Trevor Knight thinks Sooners will 'be okay in the long run' with Brent Venables
Oklahoma is 5-5 and still not bowl eligible in Year 1 under head coach Brent Venables after losing in Week 11 at West Virginia. The Sooners are now bound for their worst overall finish since at least 2014, when they ended 8-5, after finding themselves on yet another losing streak this season. But any chatter about the Sooners punting on Venables after Year 1 has no merit, according to former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight.
Three keys for Kansas Jayhawks football against the Texas Longhorns
Some things to watch for as the Jayhawks attempt to close the home schedule out with a win.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Cal Football: 5 Questions For a Stanford Beat Writer Leading to the Big Game
Kevin Borba of the All Cardinal website shines some light on Stanford's woes.
How To Watch Arizona Wildcats Basketball Live in 2022
Catching the latest Arizona Wildcats game is easy with the right live TV streaming service.
Oklahoma State lands quick commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Gage Stanaland
Oklahoma State football was in need of some positive trends on the recruiting trail after a quiet past few months. On Wednesday, the Cowboys landed another commitment in the 2023 class as Tuscola (Tex.) Jim Ned offensive lineman Gage Stanaland made his pledge shortly after getting an offer, he tells GoPokes247.
How To Watch Michigan Wolverines Basketball Live in 2022
The Michigan Wolverines are as fierce as the creatures they’re named after, with 35 All-Americans emerging from the school over
Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas
Three offensive playmakers for the Jayhawks that could give the Texas defense trouble.
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 12 matchup with No. 24 Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State jumps back into latest College Football Playoff rankings after win
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State jumped back into the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday evening after snapping its two-game losing skid with a win over Iowa State this past Saturday. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) came in at No. 22 in the latest rankings. Oklahoma State...
How To Watch Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball Live in 2022
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have made an appearance at every NCAA tournament held since 1999, and they’ve shown up in every
Despite TCU Loss, Kansas Still 'A Very Meaningful Game' For Texas Says Steve Sarkisian
With only two games left in the regular season, Steve Sarkisian emphasized that Texas has plenty to play for still.
Bears Kickoff Time For Regular Season Finale Against Texas Announced
The Bears will end their regular season on the road against the Longhorns in Austin.
How To Watch Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Live in 2022
The Arkansas Razorbacks are a top team in nearly every regard, whether you’re looking at it from win percentage or
How To Watch Purdue Boilermakers Basketball Live in 2022
The Purdue Boilermakers are synonymous with the Big Ten Conference, and they hold the most championship wins. After 24 victories,
Longhorns Fall in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 11 of the college football season.
Sooners ink two basketball commits headlined by Top 50 prospect Kaden Cooper
Oklahoma’s basketball program earned a massive boost for its future over the weekend. Oklahoma received signed national letters of intent from two talented basketball players that will join the team as freshmen in 2023. Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole signed during the early signing period to help jumpstart Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts for the class of 2023.
