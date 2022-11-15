Oklahoma is 5-5 and still not bowl eligible in Year 1 under head coach Brent Venables after losing in Week 11 at West Virginia. The Sooners are now bound for their worst overall finish since at least 2014, when they ended 8-5, after finding themselves on yet another losing streak this season. But any chatter about the Sooners punting on Venables after Year 1 has no merit, according to former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO