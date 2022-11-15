ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Ex-QB Trevor Knight thinks Sooners will 'be okay in the long run' with Brent Venables

Oklahoma is 5-5 and still not bowl eligible in Year 1 under head coach Brent Venables after losing in Week 11 at West Virginia. The Sooners are now bound for their worst overall finish since at least 2014, when they ended 8-5, after finding themselves on yet another losing streak this season. But any chatter about the Sooners punting on Venables after Year 1 has no merit, according to former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners ink two basketball commits headlined by Top 50 prospect Kaden Cooper

Oklahoma’s basketball program earned a massive boost for its future over the weekend. Oklahoma received signed national letters of intent from two talented basketball players that will join the team as freshmen in 2023. Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole signed during the early signing period to help jumpstart Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts for the class of 2023.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy