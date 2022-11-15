Read full article on original website
'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year. Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.
Muskegon County man wins $450,000 on 'The Big Spin Show'
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is $450,000 richer after appearing on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin Show." James McKeown, 61, appeared on the show recently. Five contestants for the show are chosen in a random drawing after buying The Big Spin tickets. McKeown said he was shocked when he heard he was selected.
Hospitals at or near capacity with RSV cases in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Hospitals are filling up with cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in West Michigan, which officials warn could lead to a variety of different issues for the region. RSV is highly contagious and causes fever, difficulty breathing and cold-like symptoms. It causes a large number of...
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
Muskegon County woman scores $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 57-year-old Muskegon County woman is $300,000 richer Monday after she bought a winning lottery ticket. Michigan Lottery officials said the woman, who is opting to remain anonymous, bought her Mystery Key Cashword instant game ticket at the Wesco gas station in Whitehall. When she...
Matthew DePerno to run for Michigan GOP chair
LANSING, Mich. — After the midterm election, Democrats have control over all three branches of Michigan's state government for the first time in 40 years. Republican candidate for Attorney General Matthew DePerno, who was backed by President Donald Trump, was defeated by his Democrat opponent Dana Nessel with a margin of 8 points on Nov. 8.
Heavy snow will continue in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.
Woman crashes car into apartment building near GVSU campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver crashed her car into an apartment building early Friday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at Canvas Townhomes, an off-campus complex near Grand Valley State University, around 2:30 a.m. The woman was driving southbound...
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
Get Ready: High Impact Snowfall Targets West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow was already starting to fall across West Michigan during the evening commute on Wednesday, and this is just the beginning of a high impact, multi-day snow event. Once snowfall rates start to pick up on Thursday morning, impacts will remain around the region through Saturday before things start to quiet back down.
'CAUGHT ON CAM': Fruitport family believes video shows delivery driver stealing their kitten
FRUITPORT, Mich. — A West Michigan family is looking for answers after they believe an Amazon delivery driver drove away with their kitten earlier this week. Police are investigating, but the Fruitport family said it took Amazon way too long to take the situation seriously. On Monday evening, Gabrielle...
West Michigan experts share important tips on saving money during remodels
DORR, Mich. — From gas, groceries, to your utility bills — everything is costing more these days. That's why 13 is On Your Side with 'Surviving the Squeeze,' a special series offering meaningful ways to save money in your everyday life. This time of year, a lot of...
From rakes to shovels: Quick-weather shift creates high demand for snow gear
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With many West Michiganders receiving snow levels that may have been higher than expected, some are now stocking up for more winter weather. Describing the difference as night and day from a week ago, a West Michigan hardware store manager said the sales of snow shovels, brushes and ice melt sharply increased Friday.
Cocktails to-go could soon be permanent in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Senate has voted to approve a bill that would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to-go from bars, distilleries and restaurants permanently throughout the state. Previously, legislation had been passed temporarily allowing the sale, but the passing of bill SB1163 would allow it...
Record warmth in November
MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
Taylor Swift fans in Michigan report trouble with Ticketmaster while trying to buy presale tour tickets
MICHIGAN, USA — Taylor Swift fans from across the country say they're fed up trying to buy tickets to her upcoming 'Eras Tour.' After hours and hours of waiting in online queues, fans in Michigan say they're left empty-handed. "I was just so upset," Cassie Gilbert of Wyandotte says.
Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP
MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
West Michigan in a 'shallow recession,' GVSU economist says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As worries of a recession sweep the nation, Brian Long, a West Michigan economist who's been tracking the Consumer Price Index in Grand Rapids since the late 80s, said West Michigan is in a shallow recession. This comes as the Consumer Price Index rose less...
Firearm deer season is here! Here's what you should know
MICHIGAN, USA — Firearm deer season kicks off on Tuesday, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is estimating nearly 400,000 deer hunters will be out across the state over the next several days. The DNR is reminding all hunters of a new procedure this season in addition to...
Here's Why: Lake-Effect Snow Forms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the basics of the water cycle and how evaporation leads to cloud formation, leads to rain or snow. However, while we know lakes and other bodies of water also generate "lake-effect" snow, do you know why this happens?. The Question:. Why does...
