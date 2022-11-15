ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Matthew DePerno to run for Michigan GOP chair

LANSING, Mich. — After the midterm election, Democrats have control over all three branches of Michigan's state government for the first time in 40 years. Republican candidate for Attorney General Matthew DePerno, who was backed by President Donald Trump, was defeated by his Democrat opponent Dana Nessel with a margin of 8 points on Nov. 8.
Heavy snow will continue in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.
Woman crashes car into apartment building near GVSU campus

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver crashed her car into an apartment building early Friday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at Canvas Townhomes, an off-campus complex near Grand Valley State University, around 2:30 a.m. The woman was driving southbound...
Get Ready: High Impact Snowfall Targets West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow was already starting to fall across West Michigan during the evening commute on Wednesday, and this is just the beginning of a high impact, multi-day snow event. Once snowfall rates start to pick up on Thursday morning, impacts will remain around the region through Saturday before things start to quiet back down.
Cocktails to-go could soon be permanent in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Senate has voted to approve a bill that would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to-go from bars, distilleries and restaurants permanently throughout the state. Previously, legislation had been passed temporarily allowing the sale, but the passing of bill SB1163 would allow it...
Record warmth in November

MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP

MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
Here's Why: Lake-Effect Snow Forms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the basics of the water cycle and how evaporation leads to cloud formation, leads to rain or snow. However, while we know lakes and other bodies of water also generate "lake-effect" snow, do you know why this happens?. The Question:. Why does...
