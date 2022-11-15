Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ole Miss Quarterback's Mom To Apologize
Ole Miss put a scare into Alabama on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin was ultimately unable to upset Nick Saban, his former boss. Ole Miss jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but the Crimson Tide stopped the Rebels in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to win 30-24. Kiffin emerged from the loss ...
The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana
Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
Paul Finebaum Questions Lane Kiffin's Decision-Making vs. Alabama
Paul Finebaum was puzzled by some of Lane Kiffin's late-game decisions in Saturday's loss to Alabama.
Lane Kiffin reveals Ole Miss football’s Jaxson Dart’s mom’s claims of biased officiating after loss to Alabama
Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin discussed the Rebels’ Saturday loss to Alabama on Monday, per on3.com. And he admitted that he might have dropped an even stronger opinion had he been asked about the officiating immediately following the defeat. “You probably missed me by a day. I...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Finds Creative Way to Discuss Officiating From Game vs. Alabama
The Rebels coach was critical of officiating in a unique way on Monday to avoid being fined.
‘We Came in Here To Beat Alabama’: Ole Miss Defensive Back Miles Battle Explains Team Approach For Every Game
There are no moral victories for the Rebels, according to Miles Battle. Their only goal is to win every game.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Where's Alabama in the updated Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings
The Alabama Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 8 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Last week the Tide was No. 9, so one spot better after jumping the Oregon Ducks after their rivalry loss against the Washington Huskies. The Tide will take on Austin Peay and Auburn...
How To Watch Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Live in 2022
The sound of a ball swishing through the net is synonymous with the Kentucky Wildcats. Why? Well, they’re the single
Former Alabama Quarterback Has Bizarre Week 12 Nickname
Week 12 of the college football season is notoriously known for featuring lopsided SEC games. As a result, some fans refer to it as "Cupcake Week." Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy doesn't really think "Cupcake Week" is an accurate nickname for this Saturday's slate of games. Instead, he rather call it "Lettuce Week."
Ole Miss Takes Slight Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings Following Loss to Alabama
The Rebels fell a few spots in the poll after Saturday's loss to the Tide.
Comments / 0