Alabama State

Highway 98.9

The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana

Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Has Bizarre Week 12 Nickname

Week 12 of the college football season is notoriously known for featuring lopsided SEC games. As a result, some fans refer to it as "Cupcake Week." Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy doesn't really think "Cupcake Week" is an accurate nickname for this Saturday's slate of games. Instead, he rather call it "Lettuce Week."
TUSCALOOSA, AL

