Syracuse, NY

Early Morning House Fire in Near Westside Neighborhood

Syracuse, N.Y. – On November 15th, 2022 at 4:12 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in the 400 block of Marcellus Street. Firefighters from Station 5 (N. Geddes St.) arrived to find a 1- story, wood-frame, single-family home with fire blowing out of a side-window. Firefighters quickly made entry to the house with an attack handline and began fire suppression. They also searched for victims; none were found. Six occupants of the house self-evacuated as firefighters arrived. They were woken up by the crackling sound of the fire. Two were evaluated by AMR for smoke inhalation. No smoke detectors were in the house. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.
wxhc.com

Homer Fire Department Responds to Fire at Hunting Cabin

The Village of Homer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Sunday (November 13th) around 1:45 in the afternoon on Route 41A. The call came in from a Three Town Fire Chief (located in Cayuga County) who was passing through the area. Cortlandville and Sempronius Fire Departments were also called to assist Homer in the structure fire. Preble and Truxton Fire Departments also were requested to aid in coverage in the Homer area as they fought the fire.
WWLP 22News

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow

MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways.  Thursday […]
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries

COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
WIBX 950

Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
flackbroadcasting.com

Local EMS transport injured people in wake of Amish buggy wreck in Steuben

STEUBEN- Authorities investigated an Amish buggy roll-over wreck early Sunday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department said the buggy included 10 occupants when the wreck occurred, including two adults and eight children. STaR and Boonville Ambulance crews...
localsyr.com

Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
