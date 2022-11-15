Read full article on original website
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
urbancny.com
Early Morning House Fire in Near Westside Neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. – On November 15th, 2022 at 4:12 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in the 400 block of Marcellus Street. Firefighters from Station 5 (N. Geddes St.) arrived to find a 1- story, wood-frame, single-family home with fire blowing out of a side-window. Firefighters quickly made entry to the house with an attack handline and began fire suppression. They also searched for victims; none were found. Six occupants of the house self-evacuated as firefighters arrived. They were woken up by the crackling sound of the fire. Two were evaluated by AMR for smoke inhalation. No smoke detectors were in the house. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.
WKTV
Police looking for owner of vehicle that hit a Whitesboro DPW vehicle Friday and fled
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle. The driver of a Ford F150 hit a village Department of Public Works vehicle on Main Street in Whitesboro around 1:15 PM Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
wxhc.com
Homer Fire Department Responds to Fire at Hunting Cabin
The Village of Homer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Sunday (November 13th) around 1:45 in the afternoon on Route 41A. The call came in from a Three Town Fire Chief (located in Cayuga County) who was passing through the area. Cortlandville and Sempronius Fire Departments were also called to assist Homer in the structure fire. Preble and Truxton Fire Departments also were requested to aid in coverage in the Homer area as they fought the fire.
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
WWLP 22News
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
cnycentral.com
NYS Thruway Authority sends plows from Syracuse to help Buffalo with onslaught of snow
Syracuse, N.Y. — A spokesperson for the NYS Thruway Authority tells CNY Central they sent eight plows, eight drivers and two supervisors from Syracuse to Buffalo on Thursday to help with the massive effort it'll take to keep roads clear there. The Thruway Authority says as long as the...
Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow
MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways. Thursday […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries
COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
localsyr.com
39th annual Lights On Caravan to honor victims of drunk and drugged driving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board (OCTSAB) will be hosting the 39th annual Donald. H Barrett Lights on Caravan on Saturday, November 19. This yearly event remembers and honors the victims of drunk and drugged driving. It is a reminder to all drivers that...
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Utica Food Pantry Turkey Giveaway at Utica Central Fire Station
The Utica Food Pantry will be holding their annual Turkey Giveaway for those in need on Friday, November 18th @ 10:00 a.m. at the Utica Central Fire Station on 552 Bleecker St. The Food Pantry is still in desperate need of turkey donations. They can be dropped off at the...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local EMS transport injured people in wake of Amish buggy wreck in Steuben
STEUBEN- Authorities investigated an Amish buggy roll-over wreck early Sunday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department said the buggy included 10 occupants when the wreck occurred, including two adults and eight children. STaR and Boonville Ambulance crews...
localsyr.com
Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
