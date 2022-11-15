Read full article on original website
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
WIBW
13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to...
WIBW
Local Ronald McDonald House receives more than $6K from Great Clips
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Clips salons from five Kansas cities have raised more than $6,000 for the Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House charity following its monthlong fundraiser. The Great Clips salons in Topeka, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan, and Salina raised $6,925 for the Ronald McDonald House during October for...
WIBW
USD 383 Supt. Dr. Wade to retire at end of school year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Wade announced his decision at Wednesday night’s district board meeting. The district says his retirement will be effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Wade has been with the district since 2016.
WIBW
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene businesses are gearing up for Pink Friday. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says that on Friday, Nov. 18, local businesses will celebrate Pink Friday. It said the holiday is geared toward the support of small and boutique businesses and encourages shoppers to Shop Small First - before Black Friday and shopping at big chains.
