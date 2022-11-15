ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade 2022: See a route map, details of downtown festivities

KALAMAZOO, MI — The 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will kick off a day of holiday cheer when it starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual parade will commence at the corner of East Lovell and Jasper streets, head east on East Lovell and then turn right on South Park Street, winding north until the parade reaches Michigan Avenue.
Portage Holiday Market set to return in December

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage Holiday Market returns Saturday, Dec. 3 and will take over a new home. Being held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center, 203 East Centre Ave., it will be the first year the holiday market is held in the new senior center, according to a news release from the city.
Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Lake-effect snowstorm forces closure of Western Michigan, KVCC

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s Kalamazoo campus and Kalamazoo Valley Community College will be closed for the remainder of Friday, Nov. 18 due to inclement weather. The West Michigan region is only halfway through a major lake-effect snow storm. The university will be canceling classes after 4 p.m....
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
