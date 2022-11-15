Read full article on original website
LaComay
4d ago
the trafficking gonna continue to happen with his peeps duhhh he's not the mastermind living in newington and his house under his girl name so don't seize his assets and she didn't know anything STOP PLAYING ! THIS INVESTIGATION SUCKED
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Related
Suspect in Hartford homicide arrested in Vermont
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Hartford. Police have arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, of Lovell Avenue in Windsor.
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
Connecticut State Police: One killed in New Hartford crash on RT. 202
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a car crash in New Hartford on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Stedman Road, according to state police. Police said a Ryder truck traveling westbound on Route 202 crossed the double yellow line in the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a Honda […]
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
East Hartford man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making ghost guns
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of making ghost guns. According to court documents, in late 2021, the FBI learned that John Lee Ortiz and others were selling ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade guns that do not contain serial numbers or other identifying markings […]
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Police believe Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old was spotted in New Haven
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police confirmed that a man accused of killing a 1-year-old baby girl at a home in Naugatuck on Friday was seen in New Haven. According to police, an individual was seen on video surveillance on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Friday. The pictured individual matches the clothing […]
Hartford Teen Nabbed With Crack Cocaine, Firearm After Motor-Vehicle Stop, Police Say
A 19-year-old Connecticut man was nabbed with alleged crack cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop. The incident took place in Hartford on Barker St., on Thursday, Nov. 17. Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department were conducting a narcotics interdiction operation in the Hartford...
NBC Connecticut
Driving While High: What CT's Law Says About Cannabis Impairment
Driving high equals a DUI. That’s the message the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been driving home since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. Connecticut has one of the highest rates of drunken driving fatalities in the country. But confirming a driver is impaired by cannabis is more complicated than determining alcohol impairment.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
milfordmirror.com
Audit prompted by CT state police fake ticket scheme expands
A state contractor said its audit of Connecticut State Police traffic ticket data found inconsistencies with dozens of troopers’ records, raising further questions about whether a fake citation scheme involving four officers may have been more widespread. The advisory board for the contractor, The Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project,...
Naugatuck officer shot while working undercover in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police confirmed that an undercover Naugatuck police officer was shot on Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., two officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the I-84 East on-ramp in Waterbury. While […]
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
NBC Connecticut
Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield
There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Comments / 8