Read full article on original website
Jason T
4d ago
"Somebody somewhere is going to get butthurt over something someone says sometime." - The new motto for The United States Of The Offended.
Reply(1)
5
Related
‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She's Saving Her Winnings for This Big Spend
Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, who achieved a historical 40-win run on the competition game show at the beginning of the year, shared her new plan for what she's going to do with the $1.3 million she won on the show. Schneider, who works as an engineering manager in her day-to-day...
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'
Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
Brian Laundrie’s family ‘appalled’ by ‘tasteless’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ clue
The family of Brian Laundrie is "appalled" after their son was mentioned in a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" clue on Sunday night.
Contestant Makes Outrageous Guess & Pat Sajak Doesn't Let Him Live It Down
Ever heard of a "crackling tailpipe?"
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Prevention
Jane Fonda, 84, Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Not Going to Stop Me’
Jane Fonda offered fans a health update after her lymphoma diagnosis. In a blog post, she said she is filled with “hope and inspiration” and that “lymphoma is not going to stop me.”. The actress was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September. Jane Fonda isn’t letting...
tvinsider.com
Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Tournament of Champions?
The finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions are underway, as Andrew He won the first game on Monday (November 14). But some fans are wondering if the show has already accidentally spoiled the tournament’s ultimate winner. On the official Jeopardy website, the TOC page displays the finals matchup...
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever
Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hosted the Peabody-winning Netflix talk show Patriot Act, was clearly super excited to be playing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 30, but not everyone was on board with his enthusiasm. Minhaj was trying to keep things fun and upbeat, reacting to categories and answers in an...
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
TODAY.com
Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
Who is Teddi From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Why Did She Leave Andrew?
Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
Kim Zolciak’s foreclosure rumors, ‘RHONY’ stars slam Bethenny Frankel and more
This week we are discussing Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast, “Rewives” where she watches old episodes of “RHONY.” Her former costars Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill dragged Frankel over the idea. In the strangest ex-housewives news of the week, Cynthia Bailey got dragged online for sharing fan art. Plus, Kim Zolciak is slamming haters about the questionable sale of her house. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Don’t forget to come see us live in NYC and get your tickets here! Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
E! News
222K+
Followers
55K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 15