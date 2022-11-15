Read full article on original website
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
New Gods Writer Breaks Silence on Ava DuVernay's Cancelled Film
There are an ever-growing number of DC characters and corners of canon that fans want to see onscreen, a hype that has been renewed now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading the charge at the newly-minted DC Studios. As Warner Bros.' modern efforts to make DC movies and television shows have continued to evolve, a few projects have unfortunately been cancelled or put on hold over the years. This includes the paused New Gods movie, with it and the Aquaman spinoff The Trench given a similar disappointing fate last year. The news definitely surprised fans who want to see Jack Kirby's mythos of Apokolips and New Genesis brought to life in live-action. In a recent interview with CBR, New Gods co-writer Tom King spoke about developing the script for the movie with director Ava DuVernay, and hinted that it's not out of the realm of possibility that it could see the light of day.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
James Gunn Reveals Major X-Men Connection in Guardians Holiday Special
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed that there's an interesting X-Men connection in the Holiday Special. With the release date of the special presentation rapidly approaching, people want to know as much as possible heading in. A fan named Connor Moorhouse asked the director if Kevin Bacon's character had any connection to his old X-Men role. People who watched X-Men: First Class will remember his time as Sebastian Shaw in the Fox movie universe. Well, Gunn says that there's basically one combining thread, that he's the actor who played that character. He clarified, "Yes. He's playing the actor, Kevin Bacon, who played that character." No, everyone there won't be a surprise X-Men reveal in the special. It's more like a cool inclusion for fans of the director's work and throwback movie in general. Read it for yourself right here.
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hashtag and Elon Musk's Response
Jimmy Fallon managed to work the #RIPJImmyFallon trend into his monologue last night. Addressing that Twitter death hoax was always going to have to happen on his show. When he asked Elon Musk for help this week, the billionaire only had jokes for him. It's been a weird couple of months for the platform as the Tesla front man has stepped in and created an environment where every third post has become a remembrance of what was for the site before all this meddling started. Just hours after the Twitter Blue verification systems were changed, accounts impersonating world leaders and celebrities emerged. These stunts were a big enough problem that the engineers at Twitter had to backtrack to figure out a way where their platform wouldn't become ground-zero for an international incident. If you want to hear Fallon get some zingers in surrounding this whole debacle, peep the video down below.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
George R.R. Martin Reveals The Ice Dragon Movie Is in the Works
A movie adaptation of George R.R. Martin's short story, The Ice Dragon is in the works. Martin announced the film during a promotional interview with Penguin Random House, noting that Warner Bros. Animation has purchased the rights to the story and the animated film will have a screen play written by David Anthony Durham. In his comments, Martin noted that the story is "primarily a kid's story" and that they hope to make the film a theatrical release to be seen in theaters.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4
BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.
DC Announces Yearlong Storyline, Dawn of DC
The DC universe is about to thrive in 2023. On Friday, the publisher announced the first wave of titles for "Dawn of DC", a new year-long and line-wide storytelling initiative. Dawn of DC will be spinning out of the events of this year's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, as well as next year's DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, before officially kicking off with the previously-announced Action Comics #1051 in January.
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out
Forgot to log out of Netflix at the hotel before you left or have a friend you wish wasn't borrowing your account? This new feature can help you out.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
Fallout 76 Gives Premium Players Another Exclusive Feature
Fallout 76 is adding a new perk, but not for everyone. Bethesda announced this week its plans to enhance the game's premium membership option, Fallout 1st, with an additional benefit known as the "Ammo Storage Box" which, as its name suggests, will provide players with a place to stash their ammo infinitely to avoid having to come up with options within your C.A.M.P. and using resources to accomplish that goal. The new Fallout 1st perk isn't live yet, but it will be whenever the game's Nuka-World on Tour update drops on December 6th.
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
Kevin Smith Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "What A Beautiful Movie"
Though he's still out on the road for this Clerks III roadshow tour, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith has taken to the internet to offer his thoughts about the latest Marvel Studios release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith offered candid thoughts about the movie (notably how many times he cried) and how the movie defying all fan expectations was almost certainly for the better. Smith was quick to shout out Letitia Wright when he opened up his thoughts on the movie, noting he believes she deserves an Oscar nomination for how she handled her performance thought the sequel. Spoilers follow.
White Lotus Gets Season 3 Renewal
The sophomore season of HBO's The White Lotus only just kicked off weeks ago, but HBO confirmed that it would be bringing back the series for a third season, per Variety. While the first season was always intended to be a limited series, audience feedback and engagement surrounding the mysterious series saw HBO opt to order another standalone narrative from creator Mike White, with Season 1 taking place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii while Season 2 has opted to switch the locale to Italy and feature almost entirely new characters. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.
