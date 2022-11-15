ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbvhN_0jBbdYBf00
A file photo of a US MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone. Reuters
  • The US is considering modifying the powerful Gray Eagle drone for Ukraine, CNN reported.
  • Officials are said to be wary of a full-powered model being seen as an escalation by Russia.
  • There is also a risk of advanced technology falling into the wrong hands if a drone is captured.

The US is considering ways of limiting one of its most powerful drones so that it can send some to Ukraine with less risk, according to multiple reports.

Two unnamed officials told CNN this week that the US was investigating how to change the components in the Gray Eagle, or MQ-1C drone.

Ukraine asked for the drones months ago as part of a list of advanced equipment it hoped could give it an edge over Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the US had declined the request for the Gray Eagle. But both Ukrainian and US officials told CNN since then that discussions were continuing.

One unnamed congressional official told CNN: "There are specific and very technical tweaks and neutering that can be done to these that may make it possible in the nearer term. But those things take time and are fairly complex."

As of September, officials were looking at removing a high-tech tracking device known as a Multi-Spectral Targeting System, Politico reported.

In a statement to Insider, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder declined to comment on the Gray Eagle, but gave a general commitment to "support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

He also said that the US wouldn't donate any arms it considers vital to its own defense.

The Gray Eagle has a fearsome reputation, and was conceived as an upgrade to the Predator drones deployed extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Gray Eagle has a range of 2,500 nautical miles and can fly at 25,000 feet, and can carry advanced weapons like Hellfire missiles.

Its weight, range and 27-hour endurance means it outstrips the famed Bayraktar that steeled the Ukrainian defense early in the conflict, drone expert Dan Gettinger told Reuters.

Several concerns have given the Pentagon pause when wondering whether to give Gray Eagles to Ukraine.

One is the issue of training Ukrainian soldiers to use the equipment, which can take months, per Politico. It also requires considerable ground infrastructure, the outlet reported.

But officials are also alarmed at the possibility that Russians could capture and study its advanced technology, CNN reported.

"These are very expensive systems and there are concerns that they could be shot down," an unnamed official told CNN.

Earlier this month, Sky News reported that Russia had handed a captured Javelin, an NLAW and a Stinger anti-aircraft missile to Iran in an exchange for drones. That prized Western technology is likely now being studied by the sanctions-hit state, an unnamed source told the outlet.

Per CNN, a US official said this was a bigger concern than the perception of escalating the conflict in the eyes of the Kremlin.

The WSJ had previously reported that escalation was a prime concern. The US has hesitated before providing long-range weapons with the capability of striking in Russian territory, such as the HIMARS system, but ultimately has sent them.

"There's still real interest in providing this particular system, provided we can make the necessary modifications and they are still useful to Ukraine on the battlefield," the US official told CNN, of the Gray Eagle.

Comments / 4

Incog Spectator
3d ago

They are already a few braincells short for even thinking to give it in the first place. This government seems to love letting everything that puts us at the top fall in to the hands of unwanted enemies. He'll China wouldn't have most of its stuff if the the U.S. didn't have such garbage security now they're threatening you with your own equipment lol. Our government is s*d all this democratic world order bs has made us vulnerable to every enemy that wants to get rid of us.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Business Insider

The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way

The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Business Insider

Business Insider

731K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy