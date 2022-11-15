ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houstonians have until Saturday to pay discounted rates for delinquent cases in Fall Amnesty Program

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Houstonians have until the end of this week to clear up old traffic tickets and save some money while doing it.

The Fall Amnesty Program with the city's municipal courts department ends on Saturday.

Anyone can go to any municipal court location and resolve delinquent cases at a discounted rate and will not be subject to arrest.

The Amnesty Program ends on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

All traffic and non-traffic citations that were delinquent on or before Oct. 1 are eligible for amnesty discounts, including failure to appear cases.

Only the defendant named on the citation or their attorney can participate. Bonding companies, friends, relatives and spouses cannot make an amnesty request on behalf of someone else.

The Amnesty Program does not apply to a defendant that is in custody, parking citations, administrative violations, bond forfeitures or civil cases.

You can call the Houston Helpline by dialing 311 or 713-837-0311 for questions about whether your case is amnesty eligible.

The municipal courts accept cash, checks, money orders, American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa as payment.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
