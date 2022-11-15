ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beefmagazine.com

Take care of livestock more efficiently

You can spend anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over half a million bucks on new products that could help you do chores related to livestock faster, easier or more efficiently. Most products in the lineup will cost you somewhere in between the two ends of the price range.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Markets Insider

Get ready for the Great American Land Rush

The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nexstar Test

Rising land values create barriers for new farmers

(NewsNation) — Young farmers are being priced out of their dreams as land values soar. A combination of factors including high commodity prices and interest rates that, until recently, were low led to an increase in the price of farmland across the country. As a result, young and beginning farmers are competing with real estate investors and large companies for land.
Popular Science

To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires

Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
swineweb.com

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 Audio Special for November 16, 2022

Lesley Kelly, the creator of High Heels and Canola Fields and a co-founder of Do More Ag, discusses “When Stress is More Than a Season.”. Mark Fynn, the training resources coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses “What’s in Your Toolbox? CPC Training Tools for Pork Producers”
beefmagazine.com

Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?

The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
agupdate.com

Angus breeders talk future challenges, opportunities

Cattlemen and women from across the U.S. work in different sectors of the beef industry, deal with different environmental issues and have different business strategies. But at the end of the day, all farmers and ranchers work toward the same goal; to continue raising and selling the best beef possible.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
ARIZONA STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

Current Agribusiness Challenges - Prepare for the Unexpected

From manufacturing milk and cheese to housing livestock and transporting cakes across the country, agribusiness is a vast, interconnected web of industries working towards one goal: The distribution of food. However, there are unique challenges to the agribusiness model. Many of these issues are native to the industry, but there...
swineweb.com

FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine

FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine. First U.S. FDA-approved, mycotoxin degrading ingredient helps protein producers fight the negative effects of mycotoxins in feed. DSM Animal Nutrition and Health — a global science-based company focused on nutrition, health and sustainable living — announces the availability of FUMzyme®,...

