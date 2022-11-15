Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Take care of livestock more efficiently
You can spend anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over half a million bucks on new products that could help you do chores related to livestock faster, easier or more efficiently. Most products in the lineup will cost you somewhere in between the two ends of the price range.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
US farms lobby to use ‘cruellest’ killing method as bird flu rages
US agriculture officials are being lobbied to make it easier for chicken farmers to use the “cruellest option” for killing birds affected by the continuing bird flu epidemic. 49 million poultry birds in the US have either died as a result of bird flu or have been culled...
Scientists Fed Dairy Cows Cannabis to See What Would Happen
Several hemp-derived products have been launched in recent years, including animal feed, raising the prospect of potential risks to human and animal health.
Puget Sound fish farm shutdown at odds with Biden plan
(The Center Square) — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has prevailed in a years’ long effort to end fin fish farming in state-owned waters of Puget Sound, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has announced. However, the decision appears to be at odds with the Biden...
Rising land values create barriers for new farmers
(NewsNation) — Young farmers are being priced out of their dreams as land values soar. A combination of factors including high commodity prices and interest rates that, until recently, were low led to an increase in the price of farmland across the country. As a result, young and beginning farmers are competing with real estate investors and large companies for land.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
swineweb.com
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 Audio Special for November 16, 2022
Lesley Kelly, the creator of High Heels and Canola Fields and a co-founder of Do More Ag, discusses “When Stress is More Than a Season.”. Mark Fynn, the training resources coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses “What’s in Your Toolbox? CPC Training Tools for Pork Producers”
beefmagazine.com
Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?
The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
agupdate.com
Angus breeders talk future challenges, opportunities
Cattlemen and women from across the U.S. work in different sectors of the beef industry, deal with different environmental issues and have different business strategies. But at the end of the day, all farmers and ranchers work toward the same goal; to continue raising and selling the best beef possible.
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history.
Nutrition benefits for families could increase under U.S. agency proposal
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes the USDA introduced on Thursday.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
agritechtomorrow.com
Current Agribusiness Challenges - Prepare for the Unexpected
From manufacturing milk and cheese to housing livestock and transporting cakes across the country, agribusiness is a vast, interconnected web of industries working towards one goal: The distribution of food. However, there are unique challenges to the agribusiness model. Many of these issues are native to the industry, but there...
swineweb.com
FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine
FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine. First U.S. FDA-approved, mycotoxin degrading ingredient helps protein producers fight the negative effects of mycotoxins in feed. DSM Animal Nutrition and Health — a global science-based company focused on nutrition, health and sustainable living — announces the availability of FUMzyme®,...
