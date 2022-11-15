Benefits of Bethlehem’s effort to curb homelessness go beyond city borders | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Update: Bethlehem’s proposal for first year-round emergency shelter
Bethlehem City Council will vote next month on a measure to use $1.4 million in Housing and Urban Development funds to create Bethlehem’s first permanent emergency shelter. The City of Bethlehem received funding both from HUD and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, which will go toward addressing homelessness.
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
Lehigh Valley vote counts are complete. Next up, election certification.
The Lehigh Valley’s election officials have finished counting all the votes and are preparing to certify the final election results of the 2022 midterms. Election boards in Lehigh and Northampton counties will meet next week for the first of two sign-offs on the Nov. 8 results, which so far have been considered unofficial. Pennsylvania counties must complete their certifications by Nov. 28.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open
The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
Easton Winter Village opens with shopping, skating and more in Centre Square (PHOTOS)
With dozens of vendor huts festooned in multi-color lights, beneath white-lit trees and the soon-to-be-lit Peace Candle, Easton Winter Village opened Friday for its third annual run. The outdoor marketplace features 38 huts representing city retailers, restaurants and crafters; a synthetic-surface skating rink; and a stage for live entertainment. Mayor...
To sauce or not to sauce? Our survey on the Lehigh Valley cheesesteak garners strong feelings.
If you look at the word “sauce” enough times, it begins to lose its meaning, becoming less of a word and more of a jumble of letters. Similarly, if you think too hard about a cheesesteak, it begins to deconstruct itself into a collection of ingredients mixed into a pile rather than one of the great American sandwiches. Though, I suppose that’s what we set out to do last month — we posed the question to readers and steak-eaters: to sauce? Or not to sauce?
Bethlehem recycling officially simplified for 2023, and likely more expensive
Bethlehem is moving from dual-stream curbside pickup of recycling to single-stream for 2023 and 2024. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3,523,212, two-year contract with the same hauler that picks up recycling now — Republic Services of NJ LLC, doing business as Raritan Valley Disposal, based at 1200 N. Irving St. in Allentown.
Pedestrians take care: Centre Square Easton lights are a work in progress
Pedestrians passing through Centre Square Easton may have a walk signal, but they should still watch for cars. New red-yellow-and-green signals went online this week in the square’s traffic circle, a change from the old red-and-yellow lights. As of Friday, crosswalk signals were indicating pedestrians could cross while vehicular...
Nazareth arts center to dedicate new mural on Shop Small Saturday
The Nazareth Center for the Arts is dedicating is biggest piece of art next week. But you won’t find it inside the gallery. The colorful mural composed of six aluminum composite panels went up about a week ago on the side of the arts center building at 30 E. Belvidere St. in Nazareth.
Christmas City brightens up holiday season with annual tree-lighting ceremony (PHOTOS)
Bulb by bulb, the lights stringing the giant tree in the middle of Bethlehem’s Payrow Plaza lit up at dusk Friday to officially welcome the holiday season to the Christmas City. Bethlehem residents gathered at the plaza between City Hall and the Bethlehem Area Public Library for the annual...
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
Code Blue advisory for the City of Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program […]
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Parking restrictions, electric plane flyover announced for Saturday’s Lehigh-Lafayette game
Lehigh University and Lafayette College continue college football’s most-played rivalry with their 158th meeting on Saturday at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium in Easton. A win by the Lehigh Mountain Hawks a year ago narrowed the Lafayette Leopards’ all-time series lead to 80-72 with five ties. The teams first met on the field in 1884.
Democrats get nominal control of Pa. House with win in Montgomery County seat
State Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County, has conceded in his race for a seventh term representing the 151st District, giving Democrats at least a nominal majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato holds a 16,800 to 16,741 lead according to...
