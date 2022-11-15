One killed and one injured in Sunday and Monday night shootings in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. Police received another call just after 5:15 p.m. Monday about someone suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of 105th Avenue.

Officers located the individual and rendered aid until relieved by medical personnel. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

