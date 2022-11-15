Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again

Read full article on original website
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume
The Biden administration said in a new court filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to lift an injunction and allow a major student loan debt relief program to resume. The filing came three days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
Supreme Court Leaked Landmark Case Years Before Roe Was Overturned, Ex-Abortion Activist Says in New Report
A former anti-abortion leader claims he was told the outcome of a 2014 case weeks before it was announced publicly, according to a report published Saturday in The New York Times. The decision was a victory for conservatives, much like the Supreme Court's recent 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v....
Sharpton's National Action Network salary nearly doubles, spending big on private jet flights: report
Rev. Al Sharpton, CEO and president of the National Action Network, nearly doubled his salary in 2021, according to tax filings obtained by the New York Post.
Thousands of Americans could be missing out on one-time payment of $300 to $1,200 – see how to claim the cash
AFTER snags in the delivery process, some taxpayers are still missing payments of up to $300. In many cases, the Hawaiians missing their rebates lost them to things like child support and wage garnishments. Hawaii News Now spoke with State Tax Director Isaac Choy who said his department has been...
Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
