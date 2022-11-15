Read full article on original website
China snaps up U.S. beans while its hog herd remains under scrutiny
China has been sporadic in the U.S. soybean market lately, though its purchases last week were unexpectedly large and probably much-needed as the top importer’s bean supplies have run thin. However, China’s pig industry, the world’s largest, could be on rocky ground as evidenced by higher hog prices, suggesting...
Who Should Save Olymel?
Quebec taxpayers are expected to provide $90 million in indirect subsidies this year to the province’s pork slaughterhouses, 80% controlled by Olymel, La Presse has learned . All because breeders have been forced to sell their animals at a loss since the spring. A situation that fuels discontent and raises questions about existing aid mechanisms.
New Research Expected to Change Diet Formulations for Gestating Sows
Research conducted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is expected to change the manner in which diets are formulated for gestating sows. Research conducted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in partnership with Swine Innovation Porc has shown that increasing the levels of lysine in the diets of sows from 90 days of gestation until farrowing will dramatically increase the production of milk synthesising tissue in the udder, boosting milk yields during lactation. Dr. Chantal Farmer, a Research Scientist in Sow Lactation Biology with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in Sherbrooke, says we now know that there is a relationship between the number of milk synthesising cells present in the udder at the onset of lactation and the amount of milk produced.
SwineTalks Web Conference Recap 2023
Innovation and high-quality content are key when it comes to hosting a conference on the swine industry. That is exactly what Wisenetix has accomplished with the third edition of SwineTalks, a web conference for professionals in the swine industry. SwineTalks is an annual web conference that aims at creating a...
Making Gilt and Sow Management Easy
Simon Grey, General Manager Europe, Genesus Inc. Whenever a group of producers get together a big part of the discussion today is how difficult the modern sow is to manage and how high sow mortality has become. This is at a time when in parts of the world there is increased pressure on more extensive systems (perceived better welfare), pressure on reducing use of antibiotics and zinc, and a growing shortage of well-trained, or indeed any staff to work on farms.
Olymel to close St-Hyacinthe pork plant
Canadian meat processor Olymel announced Thursday it will close its pork processing plant on St-Jacques street in St-Hyacinthe in southwestern Quebec as part of an effort to restore profitability in its fresh pork business. The company said it has faced two years of difficulties caused by the impacts of the...
CIH Hog Margin Watch: November
Margins improved further over the first half of November on a continued firming in hog prices while feed costs moved lower. Reduced hog slaughter and static harvest weights relative to both last year and expectations have helped to support cash hog prices and producer margins. In the four weeks ending November 12, hog slaughter totaled 10.203 million head, down 187,000 or 1.8% below a year ago. The September Hogs and Pigs quarterly inventory report pegged the supply of hogs weighing 120-179 pounds at 14.073 million head, 1.2% below last year. This combined with the fact that slaughter weights are moving sideways and bucking the seasonal trend to increase at this time of year have been supportive for hog futures. The same September survey suggested that supplies will continue running about 1.5% below a year ago through February so this may continue to be a supportive feature for the market. USDA’s November WASDE report made some modest revisions to the pork balance sheet, revising 2022 pork production lower by 27 million pounds to 27.135 billion pounds which would be down 2% from last year. The import forecast for 2022 was lowered by 53 million pounds from the October estimate while.
