Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
New Research Expected to Change Diet Formulations for Gestating Sows
Research conducted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is expected to change the manner in which diets are formulated for gestating sows. Research conducted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in partnership with Swine Innovation Porc has shown that increasing the levels of lysine in the diets of sows from 90 days of gestation until farrowing will dramatically increase the production of milk synthesising tissue in the udder, boosting milk yields during lactation. Dr. Chantal Farmer, a Research Scientist in Sow Lactation Biology with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in Sherbrooke, says we now know that there is a relationship between the number of milk synthesising cells present in the udder at the onset of lactation and the amount of milk produced.
swineweb.com
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 Audio Special for November 16, 2022
Lesley Kelly, the creator of High Heels and Canola Fields and a co-founder of Do More Ag, discusses “When Stress is More Than a Season.”. Mark Fynn, the training resources coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses “What’s in Your Toolbox? CPC Training Tools for Pork Producers”
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
swineweb.com
FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine
FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine. First U.S. FDA-approved, mycotoxin degrading ingredient helps protein producers fight the negative effects of mycotoxins in feed. DSM Animal Nutrition and Health — a global science-based company focused on nutrition, health and sustainable living — announces the availability of FUMzyme®,...
swineweb.com
CLOSTAT® Active Microbial: Mode of Action
CLOSTAT® contains a proprietary, patented strain of Bacillus subtilis, PB6, a unique, naturally occurring, spore-forming microorganism. Kemin has identified and selected the specific strain of PB6 isolated from the gut of a healthy chicken surviving a necrotic enteritis outbreak. PB6 secretes an active substance that helps maintain the balance of microflora in the intestinal tract of livestock, poultry and equine.
swineweb.com
Olymel to close St-Hyacinthe pork plant
Canadian meat processor Olymel announced Thursday it will close its pork processing plant on St-Jacques street in St-Hyacinthe in southwestern Quebec as part of an effort to restore profitability in its fresh pork business. The company said it has faced two years of difficulties caused by the impacts of the...
swineweb.com
CIH Hog Margin Watch: November
Margins improved further over the first half of November on a continued firming in hog prices while feed costs moved lower. Reduced hog slaughter and static harvest weights relative to both last year and expectations have helped to support cash hog prices and producer margins. In the four weeks ending November 12, hog slaughter totaled 10.203 million head, down 187,000 or 1.8% below a year ago. The September Hogs and Pigs quarterly inventory report pegged the supply of hogs weighing 120-179 pounds at 14.073 million head, 1.2% below last year. This combined with the fact that slaughter weights are moving sideways and bucking the seasonal trend to increase at this time of year have been supportive for hog futures. The same September survey suggested that supplies will continue running about 1.5% below a year ago through February so this may continue to be a supportive feature for the market. USDA’s November WASDE report made some modest revisions to the pork balance sheet, revising 2022 pork production lower by 27 million pounds to 27.135 billion pounds which would be down 2% from last year. The import forecast for 2022 was lowered by 53 million pounds from the October estimate while.
swineweb.com
The Sollio agricultural cooperative is in serious financial difficulties
This is terrible news for Quebec’s agri-food industry. The giant with its 8.2 billion dollars in revenue and its 16,150 employees lost money in 2021 in two of its three main divisions. Sollio owns 84% of Olymel, the leading pork processor in Quebec. Pork meat is one of the...
swineweb.com
Scours and the Impact of Clostridium on Your Swine Herd
As summer comes to an end and we welcome cooler temperatures, increased Clostridium prevalence also lurks around the corner. Clostridium commonly causes scours and can impact your herd in a variety of ways including stifling both growth and efficiency and increasing mortality. Piglet Scouring. Post-farrowing and pre-weaning piglet scours can...
swineweb.com
Meat on the menu, not the agenda, at COP27 climate conference
On any morning at the COP27 climate conference, you can expect a gauntlet of anti-meat protesters wearing pig and cow costumes, holding banners decrying the carbon footprint of livestock, and chanting slogans like “Let’s be vegan, let’s be free.”. Activist groups and corporate startups have descended on...
swineweb.com
Cleaning Water Lines, it’s more important – and easier – than you think, By Stuart Heller from Neogen
Believe it or not, as pork producers, a big part of your business is water. If you don’t believe it, think of it like this; a newborn piglet contains about 82% water. Pork products on the supermarket shelves contain about 51% water. Manure is over 90% water. Or as my good friend (and water expert) Jesse McCoy says; “water accounts for over 50% of your income.”
swineweb.com
Hemorrhagic tracheitis requires attention
Swine producers may be facing an emerging respiratory condition without really knowing about it. According to Dr. Michael Pierdon with Four-Star Veterinary Services in Pennsylvania, hemorrhagic tracheitis syndrome (HTS) is a clinical respiratory condition that has been identified in pigs that presents with a characteristic gross lesion on necropsy of hemorrhage in the trachea (windpipe) that becomes obstructive. The lesion causes severe coughing and, due to the restricted airway, high mortality.
Comments / 0