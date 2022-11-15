ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, NY

Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Catherine Tully has been found by the Connecticut State Police after being missing for hours. Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police.

Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.

Family members responded to Westport when Tully failed to return home to New York after she left her around 2 p.m., and was tracked to Westport, Cabana said.

The department issued a Silver Alert for Tully's 2017 Toyota Rav 4, saying she was last known to be in the area of Route 8 in Seymour, she added.

After hours of searching, the Connecticut State Police Troop B members located Tully around 4 a.m. in Litchfield County in New Hartford, Cabana said.

"Catherine is doing well and has been reunited with her family," Cabana said. "The Westport Police thanks the citizens and the Connecticut State Police for their assistance."

JPMerola
4d ago

Nice to see Silver Alerts successfully being used for it's intended purpose, & not for some daily minority run-away kid, tired of parental rules, or heading to some internet hookup with a creepy old guy .

