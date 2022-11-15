Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
swineweb.com
China snaps up U.S. beans while its hog herd remains under scrutiny
China has been sporadic in the U.S. soybean market lately, though its purchases last week were unexpectedly large and probably much-needed as the top importer’s bean supplies have run thin. However, China’s pig industry, the world’s largest, could be on rocky ground as evidenced by higher hog prices, suggesting...
swineweb.com
Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 Audio Special for November 16, 2022
Lesley Kelly, the creator of High Heels and Canola Fields and a co-founder of Do More Ag, discusses “When Stress is More Than a Season.”. Mark Fynn, the training resources coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses “What’s in Your Toolbox? CPC Training Tools for Pork Producers”
swineweb.com
New Research Expected to Change Diet Formulations for Gestating Sows
Research conducted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is expected to change the manner in which diets are formulated for gestating sows. Research conducted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in partnership with Swine Innovation Porc has shown that increasing the levels of lysine in the diets of sows from 90 days of gestation until farrowing will dramatically increase the production of milk synthesising tissue in the udder, boosting milk yields during lactation. Dr. Chantal Farmer, a Research Scientist in Sow Lactation Biology with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in Sherbrooke, says we now know that there is a relationship between the number of milk synthesising cells present in the udder at the onset of lactation and the amount of milk produced.
swineweb.com
Hog Market Talk with Mike Minor: Nato and Hog Update
A wild week in the grain markets and its only Wednesday. The hog market continues to pound out contract highs next summer but is it enough? Check out this weeks update with Luke and Mike.
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for November 18
Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Fiesta Bowl Names Exec Director and CEO The Fiesta Bowl Organization has signed Erik Moses as executive director and chief executive officer. An attorney, entrepreneur and chief executive, Moses comes from Nashville Superspeedway, where he served as president and general manager since 2020. The track had been dormant for 10 years, and under Moses’ direction, it was revitalized to host a sold-out NASCAR Cup Series event on Father’s Day in 2021. Moses has previously helped create and run the Military Bowl and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic. Will...
swineweb.com
FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine
FUMzyme® Now Available for Use in Poultry and Swine. First U.S. FDA-approved, mycotoxin degrading ingredient helps protein producers fight the negative effects of mycotoxins in feed. DSM Animal Nutrition and Health — a global science-based company focused on nutrition, health and sustainable living — announces the availability of FUMzyme®,...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report Mexico, November 2022
Fernando Ortiz-H. Genesus Ibero-America Business Development. The outlook for pork exports in the coming months seems encouraging, since the countries of the European Union continue with a declining pork production, China presents a domestic market with higher prices. Last week, the national price of live pigs remained slightly down with...
The 5 countries with the worst-looking kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is upon us and the 32 countries taking part will debut their own look for the tournament. Some countries hit the mark and some didn’t. This is a look at those who didn’t, and for one reason or another, they will be wearing some terrible-looking kits in Qatar. These are the Read more... The post The 5 countries with the worst-looking kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
swineweb.com
CIH Hog Margin Watch: November
Margins improved further over the first half of November on a continued firming in hog prices while feed costs moved lower. Reduced hog slaughter and static harvest weights relative to both last year and expectations have helped to support cash hog prices and producer margins. In the four weeks ending November 12, hog slaughter totaled 10.203 million head, down 187,000 or 1.8% below a year ago. The September Hogs and Pigs quarterly inventory report pegged the supply of hogs weighing 120-179 pounds at 14.073 million head, 1.2% below last year. This combined with the fact that slaughter weights are moving sideways and bucking the seasonal trend to increase at this time of year have been supportive for hog futures. The same September survey suggested that supplies will continue running about 1.5% below a year ago through February so this may continue to be a supportive feature for the market. USDA’s November WASDE report made some modest revisions to the pork balance sheet, revising 2022 pork production lower by 27 million pounds to 27.135 billion pounds which would be down 2% from last year. The import forecast for 2022 was lowered by 53 million pounds from the October estimate while.
swineweb.com
The Sollio agricultural cooperative is in serious financial difficulties
This is terrible news for Quebec’s agri-food industry. The giant with its 8.2 billion dollars in revenue and its 16,150 employees lost money in 2021 in two of its three main divisions. Sollio owns 84% of Olymel, the leading pork processor in Quebec. Pork meat is one of the...
swineweb.com
Growth in Japan, Korea and Caribbean Bolsters September Pork Exports
U.S. pork exports topped year-ago totals for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. September pork exports were once again led by Mexico, though shipments slipped below year-ago volume for the first time since early 2021. Demand has been bolstered by a very stable Mexican peso, which has held relatively steady with year-ago levels versus the U.S. dollar.
