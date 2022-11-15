Primghar, Iowa — A Calumet man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term after he assaulted his wife and fired a gun at her. Court records indicate 41-year-old Paul Matthew Long was accused of choking his wife three times, using the buttstock of a shotgun to strike her, pointing a shotgun at her, and firing a shotgun toward her in February. He was initially charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, domestic abuse assault, and domestic abuse assault, impeding air or blood flow.

