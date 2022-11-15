Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Involved in Clay County Rollover Accident
A Storm Lake woman escaped uninjured in an single-vehicle rollover accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 8:25 this (Thur) morning in the five-thousand mile of U.S. Highway 71. 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving northbound when her vehicle lost traction, spun, and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over once, and came to rest on the drivers side.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
kiwaradio.com
Calumet Man Gets 15-Year Prison Term For Choking, Shooting At His Wife
Primghar, Iowa — A Calumet man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term after he assaulted his wife and fired a gun at her. Court records indicate 41-year-old Paul Matthew Long was accused of choking his wife three times, using the buttstock of a shotgun to strike her, pointing a shotgun at her, and firing a shotgun toward her in February. He was initially charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, domestic abuse assault, and domestic abuse assault, impeding air or blood flow.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
KAAL-TV
Iowa county attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk at courthouse
(ABC 6 News) – The attorney for Dickinson County in northwest Iowa has been charged for allegedly showing up at the county courthouse drunk. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested on November 10, after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated inside the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man arrested on harassment charge
ALTON—A 42-year-old Alton man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on a charge of second-degree harassment. The arrest of Ryan James Knie stemmed from him sending a voice recording via cellphone threatening bodily injury to another Alton resident, according to the Orange City Police Department. Knie then...
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
‘Arming staff isn’t the best response’: Spirit Lake Police Chief says he does not support school’s safety plan
In the four-page letter, Chief Shane Brevik gave numerous reasons why he believes the plan to arm teachers is a dangerous one that he is not on board with.
