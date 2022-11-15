Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colemantoday.com
Revolution Strings Coming Back to Coleman
REVOLUTION STRINGS is coming to Coleman Museum Gallery on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00pm at 400 W. College. Mark your calendar and make plans to come enjoy the great talent these young people have. Revolution Strings has become an annual event for Coleman with this being the fourth year of sharing great music by very talented young people. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Doors will open at 6:45 and concert begins at 7:00.
colemantoday.com
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House
Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
colemantoday.com
Big Country District FFA Leadership Development Contest
Members of the Panther Creek FFA attended the Big Country District FFA Leadership Development Contest on Monday, November 14, at Cisco Jr. College. Members that attended were Back row: Leighton S., James T., Cayson V., Hayden B., Alexis Y., Haylee T., Jenna J., Arena T. Front row: Payton G., Anna S., Michaela L., Marina R., and Kaylee C.
Comments / 0