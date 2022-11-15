Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!

2 DAYS AGO