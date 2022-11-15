Sun Country announces seasonal flights next summer between KCI, MSP

Kansas City air travelers will have even more to look forward to in connection to the opening of the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport next March.

On Tuesday, Sun Country Airlines announced it will start scheduled seasonal service between KCI and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on May 29, 2023. The service would run through Sept. 4, 2023.

Sun Country would be the first new airline to offer service at the new single terminal airport.

The airline will offer four flights each between the city pairs at various days and times throughout the summer.

“Sun Country’s decision to add Kansas City to their growing network is a testament to the strength of the KC region’s demand for travel and will bring more nonstop options to travelers looking to enjoy the Twin Cities during peak season,” Kansas City Aviation Department Director Pat Klein said in a release.

Travelers interested in learning more about the new seasonal route can go to Sun Country’s website .

—