Tampa, FL

New speedboat tour Bay Rocket launching in downtown Tampa this week

By Min Craig
 4 days ago
Got a need for speed?

Yacht StarShip recently announced the debut of Bay Rocket, a 2,800-horsepower speedboat thrill ride that will begin operation on Friday, Nov. 18 running from 11 a.m.-sunset every weekend, Friday-Sunday.

The ride will launch near the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., at the Pirate Water Taxi's main dock, stop number seven. A rep for Yacht StarShip told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the boat will cruise into Hillsborough Bay where it will reach a top speed of about 45 miles per hour during a cruise past the Ballast Point area.


Cruises will take about 45-55 minutes, and feature views of the Bay and the skyline as well as interactive games, narration, turns, bows, dips and 180-degree spins. There will even be hand dance parties (you know, since you'll be buckled in and unable to dance on your feet).

"Bay Rocket is one of the only five jet boat thrill rides in the United States, and we are confident residents and visitors will have a blast blasting off on the Bay aboard the Bay Rocket," said Troy Manthey, president and CEO of Yacht StarShip.

Tickets start at $29.95 for children 5-12, and $34.95 for adults. The cruise schedule is set to expand to weekdays in the spring.

UPDATED 11/14/22 10 p.m. Updated with comment from spokesperson.

