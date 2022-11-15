Read full article on original website
WTVF
Mechanic refurbishes vehicles to give away for the holidays
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A mechanic in Utah is donating his skills to give the gift of transportation to a family in need. Jason Hansen said he refurbishes a vehicle every year and delivers it to a special family in time for Christmas. “This year I have a...
WTVF
Upstate NY blasted with feet of snow, emergency declared in 11 counties
It only took a few hours, but parts of Upstate New York are under feet of snow. A strong southwest wind off Lake Erie pushed moisture onshore late Thursday into Friday, blanketing a narrow swath south of Buffalo with up to 2 feet of snow by Friday morning. The band...
