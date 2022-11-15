ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

WTVF

Mechanic refurbishes vehicles to give away for the holidays

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A mechanic in Utah is donating his skills to give the gift of transportation to a family in need. Jason Hansen said he refurbishes a vehicle every year and delivers it to a special family in time for Christmas. “This year I have a...
UTAH STATE

