ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoille County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Winter Continues Strong Into Next Week

An additional 4-8 inches of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be brighter for many than the past couple of days. Just...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

VTrans announces 2022 Name A Plow winners

This winter, you could see a snow plow with a name like "Fast and Flurrious" or "Buzz Iceclear" driving down a road near you. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced the winners of this year's Name A Plow program, where local schools submitted names for each of the department's 87 remaining snowplows that didn't receive special names last year.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

First snowfall of the season: See the areas with the most accumulation

Wednesday's snowfall moved quickly through the region, but left several inches of wet, slushy snow in its wake for morning commuters. Here are some of the top areas for accumulation in our region, as reported by our viewers:. Braintree, VT: 4.7 inches. Schroon Lake, NY: 4.5 inches. Fletcher, VT :...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Heavy snow for parts of New York

The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

More snow for some through end of the week

Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wamc.org

Plattsburgh to consider changes to snow emergency parking policy

The Plattsburgh Common Council will consider revising its snow emergency policy during Thursday’s meeting. When the city of Plattsburgh currently declares a snow emergency, flashing lights are turned on and drivers have until midnight to move their cars to an off-street parking area until 6 a.m. At Thursday evening’s...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin

BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

Several inches of lake effect snow in New York

Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Snow Showers Continue Into This Weekend

Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. 1-2 FEET of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the potential for...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy