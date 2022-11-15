Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Winter Continues Strong Into Next Week
An additional 4-8 inches of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be brighter for many than the past couple of days. Just...
mynbc5.com
VTrans announces 2022 Name A Plow winners
This winter, you could see a snow plow with a name like "Fast and Flurrious" or "Buzz Iceclear" driving down a road near you. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced the winners of this year's Name A Plow program, where local schools submitted names for each of the department's 87 remaining snowplows that didn't receive special names last year.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City officials celebrate completion of Shelburne Street Roundabout Project
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After years of waiting, drivers finally have a safer way to navigate the dangerous intersection of Shelburne and South Willard streets. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the completion of the long-awaited Shelburne Street Roundabout Project on Thursday, capping off a $7.7 million project to redesign the existing rotary.
mynbc5.com
First snowfall of the season: See the areas with the most accumulation
Wednesday's snowfall moved quickly through the region, but left several inches of wet, slushy snow in its wake for morning commuters. Here are some of the top areas for accumulation in our region, as reported by our viewers:. Braintree, VT: 4.7 inches. Schroon Lake, NY: 4.5 inches. Fletcher, VT :...
Weather: Some more fresh powder on the way for the weekend
Lake effect snow will continue overnight into Saturday morning across the North Country with additional shots at snow for Sunday into Monday.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
WMUR.com
Buffalo area getting hammered by lake-effect snow; does this happen in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With Western New York getting buried by feet of heavy snow, one can't help but wonder... could lake-effect snow slam New Hampshire one day, too?. While it’s not impossible to get lake-effect snow off of lakes in New England, the conditions are just not as favorable. One main reason is the much smaller lake size.
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
mynbc5.com
More snow for some through end of the week
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
mynbc5.com
First snowfall of the season excites skiers as opening day for many resorts approaches
RICHMOND, Vt. — The season’s first snowfall has a lot of people in our region thinking about skiing. Bolton Valley welcomed the fresh flakes as its opening day is just around the corner on Nov. 25. The mountain needs about 20 inches of powder before allowing boards and...
Ice Castles in New Hampshire to open with ice bar, snow tubing
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are getting ready to open for the season. Tickets will be available for purchase ahead of time starting Nov. 28. However, the season doesn’t typically begin until January. The Ice Castles stay open through February and March, according to the website. The giant...
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh to consider changes to snow emergency parking policy
The Plattsburgh Common Council will consider revising its snow emergency policy during Thursday’s meeting. When the city of Plattsburgh currently declares a snow emergency, flashing lights are turned on and drivers have until midnight to move their cars to an off-street parking area until 6 a.m. At Thursday evening’s...
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin
BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
mynbc5.com
Several inches of lake effect snow in New York
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the...
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
mynbc5.com
Snow Showers Continue Into This Weekend
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. 1-2 FEET of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the potential for...
Comments / 0