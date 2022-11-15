PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO