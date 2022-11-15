Read full article on original website
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
AZFamily
Kathy Hoffman concedes state superintendent of public instruction race to Tom Horne
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kathy Hoffman has issued a statement conceding her re-election bid for Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction, making way for staunch conservative Tom Horne to take on the role. Horne had a three-point lead against Hoffman for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction in an Arizona’s Family/HighGround...
AZFamily
Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held its first meeting since Election Day and dozens shared their opinions about how it went. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Markus Ceniceros has been...
AZFamily
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
AZFamily
Arizona executes Murray Hooper
Former police officer takes stand to testify on motive in 'Canal Murders" case. Former officer Peltier arrested a then-underage Miller for stabbing a woman three years before the "Canal Murders." Peltier asked Miller how he felt about it. He said it sent a chill up his spine. True Crime Arizona:...
AZFamily
Tom Petty estate exploring legal options after ‘stolen’ song used in Kari Lake video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tom Petty estate says GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake used one of the late musician’s songs without permission in a recent video posted on social media. Now the estate says it’s exploring legal options. Days after the AP and other news outlets...
AZFamily
Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
AZFamily
Another cold start with a high near 72 degrees Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan another cold start to your morning in Phoenix with widespread temperatures in the 40s. Later today, highs will hold steady in the low 70s with dry conditions in Arizona. A weak, dry cold front will clip the northern part of the state into the weekend,...
AZFamily
All grown up, Christmas Angel recipient now gives other kids the joy he felt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas Angel program, presented by Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army and sponsored by America First Credit Union, helps more than 50,000 Arizona kids every year. Hundreds of thousands of kids have received gifts from the Christmas Angel program over its 36-year history. Devin...
