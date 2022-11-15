ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
Arizona executes Murray Hooper

Former police officer takes stand to testify on motive in 'Canal Murders" case. Former officer Peltier arrested a then-underage Miller for stabbing a woman three years before the "Canal Murders." Peltier asked Miller how he felt about it. He said it sent a chill up his spine. True Crime Arizona:...
Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
Another cold start with a high near 72 degrees Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan another cold start to your morning in Phoenix with widespread temperatures in the 40s. Later today, highs will hold steady in the low 70s with dry conditions in Arizona. A weak, dry cold front will clip the northern part of the state into the weekend,...
